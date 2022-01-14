TshisaLIVE

POLL | Will you be watching 'Anaconda' this weekend?

14 January 2022 - 13:02
Social media users have mocked e.tv for always playing 'Anaconda' films.
Image: SUPPLIED

Unless you have access to streaming platforms and/or pay TV, chances are you are stuck with Anaconda on e.tv this Saturday evening.

The channel topped Twitter trends on Thursday when it announced it will be airing one of the Anaconda movies at the weekend.

Tweeps, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and media personality Pearl Thusi, were hardly impressed with the channel, saying it needed to find some new content.

You are behaving like the ANC now. You can’t still be showing Anaconda in 2022,” said Maimane.

Pearl said she used to watch the movie when she was her daughter's age.

“You guys really need a better team to push old and non-stop repeat content. Ya'll been playing this movie since I was my daughter's age. Stop it,” she tweeted.

The original film was released in 1997 and several sequels have been released since. The channel has over the years broadcast the movies in their Sunday night movie and Friday Action Night slots.

