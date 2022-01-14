POLL | Will you be watching 'Anaconda' this weekend?

Unless you have access to streaming platforms and/or pay TV, chances are you are stuck with Anaconda on e.tv this Saturday evening.

The channel topped Twitter trends on Thursday when it announced it will be airing one of the Anaconda movies at the weekend.

Tweeps, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and media personality Pearl Thusi, were hardly impressed with the channel, saying it needed to find some new content.

“You are behaving like the ANC now. You can’t still be showing Anaconda in 2022,” said Maimane.