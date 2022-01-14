TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema shares her motivation to raise her son to be a good man

14 January 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Simz Ngema on why she's consciously raising her son to be a good man.
Image: Instagram/ Simz Ngema

Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema believes the "broken men" of this generation are in need of unlearning some things they learnt growing up to change the growing statistics of women being violated by men.

The actress and singer expressed her concerns on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday in a lengthy post.

“I look at the men of our generation and I feel like it's too late. I am grateful for the good men, but I feel like it's too late for the broken ones, where do we begin to change the narrative? How do we help them become better? How do we help them unlearn what they've known to be their truth all their lives?” she wrote.

Simz, who has a one-year-old son with model and media personality Tino Chiyani, said she was making a conscious effort to ensure she is raising a good man.

“Statistics say it's women that are dying at the hands of men, where do we begin? The answers I get so far tell me to raise my son to be a good man, have we given up on our generation?”

Simz Ngema's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Simz Ngema

Simz added that the call-out culture was redundant because it was only relevant on social media.

“Cancel culture doesn't solve a thing, we 'cancel' them on social media then carry on with our real lives like nothing happened.”

Simz Ngema's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Simz Ngema

