SNAPS | Lamiez Holworthy meets one of her icons, Esther Mahlangu

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
15 January 2022 - 16:00
Lamiez Holworthy got to tick another thing off her bucket list.
Image: Instagram/ Lamiez Holworthy

DJ Lamiez Holworthy recently got the opportunity to spend time with one of her icons, world-renowned artist Esther Mahlangu. 

Lamiez who had a bumper festive season is currently taking a much-needed break to rejuvenate for the year ahead. 

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Lamiez shared a series of snaps of her with Esther, saying she was grateful to tick another thing off her bucket list. 

“In the presence of one of the greatest to ever do it. I am in awe of all that Gogo Esther Mahlangu has achieved, all that she stands for and all that she represents. Today I got to tick another box on my bucket list and I am even more inspired to be the best version of myself,” she said. 

When Lamiez announced she would be taking two weeks off work, she said she was physically and mentally exhausted. 

“I’m mentally and physically drained. I need at least two weeks to recharge and rest,” she wrote on Instagram. 

