TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zoleka Mandela's pregnancy fitness goals

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
15 January 2022 - 14:00
Zoleka Mandela takes her fans on her pregnancy journey.
Zoleka Mandela takes her fans on her pregnancy journey.
Image: Instagram/ Zoleka Mandela

Being heavily pregnant isn't reason enough for Zoleka Mandela to put her fitness routine on ice.

In fact, she's working out just as hard and is determined to stay fit throughout her pregnancy. 

Zoleka who is expecting her sixth child shared a series of videos of what her fitness regime currently looks like. 

“I wanted to remind you of something ... the more you increase your pregnancy fitness, the faster you'll recover physically after childbirth, the more fit you'll be after delivery. In a study, women who exercised recovered faster after labour (even after controlling for the type of delivery), resuming household chores more quickly than those who didn’t exercise.” — What To Expect,” Zoleka said. 

In a separate post, Zoleka spoke about the mental and emotional benefits of exercising during pregnancy and into the journey of parenthood. 

“Becoming a parent is hard, let’s face it. The hardest bloody thing in the world. Our mental health suffers. We lose our own identity, our energy, and many become tired, depressed and some even suicidal.

“Exercise causes a release of endorphins (the happy hormone) and is the best medicine available for low moods and depression. The first thing people note when they start an exercise regime is just how much energy they have and how good it makes them feel.” 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

'RHOD' star Kgomotso Ndungane says 'circumstances' made her exit the show

'If circumstances were different from season one, I would have given you another killer season," Kgomotso said.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

DJ Sbu reveals he's got new music on the way

“My music right now might not be like the music I released many years ago."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I've learnt to develop a thick skin' — Nonku Williams on her RHOD return

Nonku Williams says she's got a lot to offer on RHOD and understands her impact.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

LISTEN | Dr Phophi Ramathuba responds to 'open your books & close your legs' backlash

Siv Ngesi and Nolwazi Ngubeni were among the people that called out the Limpopo health MEC.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi slams Nota for trolling Cassper Nyovest about his step dad TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Zinhle slams tweet saying having different baby daddies makes her a 'bad ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nota rejects Cassper Nyovest's R100k offer to meet in the boxing ring TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Wanna swim?’ — Sonia Mbele breaks the internet with bikini snap TshisaLIVE
  5. Simz Ngema shares her motivation to raise her son to be a good man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...