WATCH | Zoleka Mandela's pregnancy fitness goals

Being heavily pregnant isn't reason enough for Zoleka Mandela to put her fitness routine on ice.

In fact, she's working out just as hard and is determined to stay fit throughout her pregnancy.

Zoleka who is expecting her sixth child shared a series of videos of what her fitness regime currently looks like.

“I wanted to remind you of something ... the more you increase your pregnancy fitness, the faster you'll recover physically after childbirth, the more fit you'll be after delivery. In a study, women who exercised recovered faster after labour (even after controlling for the type of delivery), resuming household chores more quickly than those who didn’t exercise.” — What To Expect,” Zoleka said.