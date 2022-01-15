'We don't know anything about this' - Big Zulu warns fans of fake news

Fake social media accounts trying to scam naive fans into parting with their hard-earned money by using a celebrity's face is an ongoing problem for people in the entertainment industry — and Big Zulu was recently added to list.

Without his knowledge or permission, a Facebook account called SA Hip hop Genius, took to the social media platform to announce that the rapper had partnered luxury shoe brand Carvela and that they had goodies to give away.

The account claimed Big Zulu's alleged partnership was giving away R2,500 shopping vouchers to people who “really need” it and asked people who saw them to send a WhatsApp to the a number they provided.

After catching wind of the post, the rapper came out to clarify that the offer was fake.

“This is a problem Nkabi Nation. Please do not send your money to anyone. We don't know anything about this. Carvela and Big Zulu don't know anything about what is said here so please [know] that this is not true,” Big Zulu took to Instagram to warn his followers.