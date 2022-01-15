TshisaLIVE

'We don't know anything about this' - Big Zulu warns fans of fake news

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 January 2022 - 10:00
Big Zulu has warned fans about fake news making the rounds about him.
Image: Instagram/ Big Zulu

Fake social media accounts trying to scam naive fans into parting with their hard-earned money by using a celebrity's face is an ongoing problem for people in the entertainment industry — and Big Zulu was recently added to list.

Without his knowledge or permission, a Facebook account called SA Hip hop Genius, took to the social media platform to announce that the rapper had partnered luxury shoe brand Carvela and that they had goodies to give away.

The account claimed Big Zulu's alleged partnership was giving away R2,500 shopping vouchers to people who “really need” it and asked people who saw them to send a WhatsApp to the a number they provided.

After catching wind of the post, the rapper came out to clarify that the offer was fake.

“This is a problem Nkabi Nation. Please do not send your money to anyone. We don't know anything about this. Carvela and Big Zulu don't know anything about what is said here so please [know] that this is not true,” Big Zulu took to Instagram to warn his followers.

Big Zulu is the latest celeb to have to warn his fans to be vigilant in the online jungle.

Earlier this week, actress Ayanda Borotho warned her followers not to fall prey to scammers who are out to make a quick buck using her name. She shared a picture on her Instagram revealing the multiple fake accounts, and told fans she is not on TikTok nor can she perform a miracle to give people a platform to make 80k a week.

“Warning! Please be aware that I do not have a TikTok account. I also don't have access to a platform where people can make 80k a week etc. I'm not part of any investment scheme, forex trading platform or pyramid scheme. I don't recruit people to make money. I will never dm/inbox you about such nor ask you to invest money in any of these,” she wrote.

