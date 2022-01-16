TshisaLIVE

Candy Tsa Mandebele wishes her late son a heavenly birthday

‘You, my sweet son, brought me so much happiness in your short time here’

16 January 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Singer Candy Tsa Mandebele remembers her late son on his heavenly birthday.
Singer Candy Tsa Mandebele remembers her late son on his heavenly birthday.
Image: Instagram/ Candy Tsa Mandebele

Candy Mokwena, popularly known as Tsa Mandebele, shared a heartfelt tribute to her late son to honour him on his heavenly birthday.

The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an image of her firstborn son Phetole, who died in a car crash in 2011.

In her tribute post Candy lamented how his daughter, who is the spitting image of him, was just five months old when he died and had grown up without her father.

“May your soul rest in perfect peace son. Your daughter, our first Princess Sehlora Alicia, #yourphotocopy now, she was five months old when you left us in this world. She will be tuning 11 on March 15 2022.

“While a little piece of my heart went to heaven along with you, I smile through the tears and heartache. You, my sweet son, brought me so much happiness in your short time here,” she wrote.

Candy said though it was hard to come to terms with his death she was comforted by the fact he is in a better place.

“Your little princes, family and your friends wish you happy heavenly birthday son. If anyone asks how I feel right now I'll definitely say I'm OK and know you are safe in God's kingdom.”

