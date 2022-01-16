TshisaLIVE

'The Wife' star Lindah Majola says he's 'tired of being single', shares dating woes

'I’ve honestly tried it all, not that I’ve thrown in the towel, but damn these dating apps lead to false hopes'

16 January 2022 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lindah Majola is ready for those love tips.
Image: Twitter/ Lindah Majola

Finding love does not come easy to some and while others have the whole #loveliveshere on lock, things are not looking up in that department for others. such as The Wife actor Lindah Majola.

The star took to his social media to share his love life woes recently. He said that he has wondered what are some of ya'll doing right that he isn't. Taking to Instagram he has asked for the secret ritual that his followers might be using to find love. After dating apps were an epic fail.

“I’ve honestly tried it all, not that I’ve thrown in the towel, but damn these dating apps lead to false hopes. I wonder if any of the people there are looking for sincere and genuine connections or are they all there for quick emotionless s*x. But ... If I’m on there looking for love, surely there must be someone else doing the same? Yes? No? Maybe?”

Lindah said he's honestly exhausted and he is ready for those tips. The actor revealed how he thought that not finding love and romance was limited to the queer community.

“I used to believe that this was a queer people problem only but I’ve realised that the pandemic is hitting us all. To the people who’ve found love, what talent agency did y’all use? Or is there some sort of ritual I should participate in? I’m honestly asking for myself and everyone else whose going through this never ending tribulation.”

