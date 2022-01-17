Actor Motlatsi Mafatshe talks about directing and his dream to venture into comedy

Media personality Motlatsi Mafatshe is excited as he has a lot in the pipeline to showcase this year and wants to venture into untapped territory.

While the actor has had a great 2021 being on various TV shows like House of Zwide, BET's Black Tax, Netflix's film How to Ruin Christmas and many more, among the many goals he hopes to achieve in this new year, he told TshisaLIVE that he wishes to do a stand-up show for the first time.

“I have a humorous bone and the characters I play all the time have that level of humour, but I'd like to do stand-up comedy. I just don't have the balls.”

“I hide behind the characters I play so I don't have the pressure. On TV, I can be as funny as I want because it's not me. I've always wanted to do it ... and I think I'll do it this year,” he said.