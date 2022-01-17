Thuli P won’t be dubbed ‘diva’, denies she was fired for unprofessionalism

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has come out to clarify the circumstances under which she left the Showmax hit telenovela The Wife.

Thuli’s character was cut in the latest episodes (episode 28-31) that aired on Showmax. Her departure was followed by speculation on social media and reports that claimed Thuli's role was “unexpectedly” written out of the show because she was often “missing in action.”

After Thuli dominated the TL as #TheWife landed on the Twitter trends list, the actress’ management released a statement denying allegations about her unprofessionalism and work commitment.

“Concerning the allegations that have been made in the media relating to Thuli’s professionalism and work commitment, we vehemently would like to refute them as baseless and devoid of substance.

“It is imperative to note Thuli and the producers of the show reached a mutual agreement to end her role on The Wife pursuant to them agreeing that the production schedules for continued filming were unsuitable for all parties involved.”

Thuli played the character Lerato, a journalist and friend of lead character Hlomu Dladla (Mbalenhle Mavimbela).

In the statement, Thuli's management took the opportunity to confirm her exit and added the role brought her lots of joy.

“Her portrayal of Lerato and working with the cast has brought her immense joy and has made an indelible contribution to her growth and career as an actor.”

Read her full statement below.