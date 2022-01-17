TshisaLIVE

Thuli P won’t be dubbed ‘diva’, denies she was fired for unprofessionalism

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 January 2022 - 11:00
Actress Thuli Phongolo played Lerato in Showmax's new telenovela 'The Wife'.
Actress Thuli Phongolo played Lerato in Showmax's new telenovela 'The Wife'.
Image: Instagram/Thuli Phongolo

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has come out to clarify the circumstances under which she left the Showmax hit telenovela The Wife.

Thuli’s character was cut in the latest episodes (episode 28-31) that aired on Showmax. Her departure was followed by speculation on social media and reports that claimed Thuli's role was “unexpectedly” written out of the show because she was often “missing in action.”

After Thuli dominated the TL as #TheWife landed on the Twitter trends list, the actress’ management released a statement denying allegations about her unprofessionalism and work commitment.

Concerning the allegations that have been made in the media relating to Thuli’s professionalism and work commitment, we vehemently would like to refute them as baseless and devoid of substance.

“It is imperative to note Thuli and the producers of the show reached a mutual agreement to end her role on The Wife pursuant to them agreeing that the production schedules for continued filming were unsuitable for all parties involved.”

Thuli played the character Lerato, a journalist and friend of lead character Hlomu Dladla (Mbalenhle Mavimbela).

In the statement, Thuli's management took the opportunity to confirm her exit and added the role brought her lots of joy.

“Her portrayal of Lerato and working with the cast has brought her immense joy and has made an indelible contribution to her growth and career as an actor.”

Read her full statement below.

Thuli P: ‘Next year I’m giving myself my dream life’

What are your New Year's resolutions?
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

#BookedAndBusy | Here's how Thuli Phongolo secured the bag in 2021

Thuli Phongolo is grateful for all the opportunities coming her way.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

JazziQ slams claims he has beef with DJ Maphorisa over Thuli Phongolo

Amapiano star JazziQ has rubbished claims of a romantic relationship with actress Thuli Phongolo and has no beef with Phori
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Musa Mthombeni gushes over his wife Liesl’s new level of being a 'baddie' TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Thusi slams Nota for trolling Cassper Nyovest about his step dad TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | 'It's not a mom bod, it's my body' — Linda Mtoba stuns in pink bikini TshisaLIVE
  4. Lady Du says she’s happier than ever after her breakup with 'Isibaya' actor TshisaLIVE
  5. Five years later Mpoomy Ledwaba reflects on marrying Brendan Praise at age 22 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...