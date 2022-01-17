TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Oskido, Uncle Vinny do viral ‘Umlando’ challenge that Black Coffee calls ‘twerking’

17 January 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Veteran DJ Oskido did the umlandochallenge the Grootman way
Image: Instagram/Oskido

The latest dance craze to hit Mzansi #UmlandoChallenge has gone viral and has celebs believing they too can shake what their momma gave them. 

The hit song by 9numba, Toss and Mdoovar (featuring Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna, Sir Trill) has shaken up what is usually a boring and sombre January as people try to recover from the festive season.

Despite internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee calling it twerking on Twitter Mzansi men are still at it.

Everyone from the regular Joe on the streets to celebville has taken to TikTok, Facebook and Instagram to show off the flexibility of their waists and the rhythm in their hips.

Here are some of the celebs who couldn't just watch from the side lines, they had to join in the fun. 

Oskido

Legendary musician and record  label owner Oskido is never one to miss out on a hot trend. He took to his Instagram to show his followers he still has it.

Psyfo

The music producer said this was not a challenge to ignore as he joined in the craze. He was also "captured" and showed his followers he can move his body like a snake.

Uncle Vinny

The trick with this challenge is your waist has to move and when this teen sensation and MTV Base VJ presenter did the dance challenge on stage at a show he was doing tweeps were not impressed.

He has made a name for himself and showcased his dancing prowess, but this one was a miss. In the clip the audience were staring at him awkwardly. 

