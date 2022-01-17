WATCH | Oskido, Uncle Vinny do viral ‘Umlando’ challenge that Black Coffee calls ‘twerking’

The latest dance craze to hit Mzansi #UmlandoChallenge has gone viral and has celebs believing they too can shake what their momma gave them.

The hit song by 9numba, Toss and Mdoovar (featuring Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna, Sir Trill) has shaken up what is usually a boring and sombre January as people try to recover from the festive season.

Despite internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee calling it twerking on Twitter Mzansi men are still at it.