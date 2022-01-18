'Big Xhosa went in hard, I’m impressed' — Tweeps react to Big Xhosa/SOS freestyle on Sway

Newcomer to the rap scene Big Xhosa has got bars for days. He recently sent shock waves across the TLs with his mad rap skills when he appeared on the US radio show Sway in The Morning.

The show is one of the most popular platforms as far as hip hop is concerned and it that has been a launching pad for a few local and international celebs who have gone on the show to showcase their talent.

The viral video of Big Xhosa on the show has been doing the rounds because tweeps can't get enough of his flow, with some wondering where this “conscious” side of him has been.

One tweep praised the rapper for his bars.

“When Big Xhosa said on Sway in the Morning : 'She won't take my money got me feelin' like Uncle Vinny' then I remembered that video of Uncle Vinny throwing money to fans in Africa then fans just ignored him like nothin' happened ... what?! Bars.”