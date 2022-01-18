Confirmed! Zodwa Wabantu embraces her ancestral calling

She might already be sharing snaps of herself wearing the cloths, but Zodwa says she has not been initiated as yet. She has four more ceremonies to do.

“So I'm not gonna be those sangomas who are supposed to go initiate, they will tell me. So I dream then I go home and tell them what I dreamt and they interpret that for me. I only work with what they are telling me. I can't wake up and say I'm going to so and so because I’m going to initiate. They will tell me where to go and I will go there and I will let people know. I will accept and go but for now its an acceptance that they are using me and taking me through this journey.”

Zodwa recalled pieces of the puzzle that completed the picture, adding that she is grateful for the life her ancestors have built for her.

“No wonder I’ve been walking around naked. They make you lose your mind in different ways, so they were taking me out of poverty and gave this kind of life so that I have my fill. They know that’s not the end to me, it’s not my purpose that I have to fulfil.

“They don’t want a weave, they don’t want make up; now I understand why I was different, it was them. I don’t fit in, I have no desire to be wanted, I walk alone, and I’m different. So it was not me, because I've chosen to be that way. I was built to not fall for anything.”