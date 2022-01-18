TshisaLIVE

Confirmed! Zodwa Wabantu embraces her ancestral calling

“No wonder I’ve been walking around naked. They make you lose your mind in different ways”

18 January 2022 - 07:00
Zodwa Wabantu is on her journey of acceptance after she perfomed a ritual for her ancestors
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

This past weekend marked the beginning of Zodwa Wabantu's acceptance of her ancestral calling.

She shared on her Instagram page a picture of herself in a stream wrapped in traditional healer cloths. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said things started unfolding last year.

“The dreams started in September and October, but I've always been this person. I don’t wear makeup, I wear expensive watches and earrings and they get lost and now I know its because they don't want them.”

To kick-start her journey the exotic dancer and businessperson said the past weekend she performed rituals informing her ancestors that she had heeded their call.

“It started this Saturday because I went there and I spent like 35K with the goat. I flew uBaba from KZN so it started this weekend. So going to the water meant 'ngiyi nkosazana ya manzi'. There are more procedures to be done. I still have to go to see uBaba.”

She might already be sharing snaps of herself wearing the cloths, but Zodwa says she has not been initiated as yet. She has four more ceremonies to do.

“So I'm not gonna be those sangomas who are supposed to go initiate, they will tell me. So I dream then I go home and tell them what I dreamt and they interpret that for me. I only work with what they are telling me. I can't wake up and say I'm going to so and so because I’m going to initiate. They will tell me where to go and I will go there and I will let people know. I will accept and go but for now its an acceptance that they are using me and taking me through this journey.”

Zodwa recalled pieces of the puzzle that completed the picture, adding that she is grateful for the life her ancestors have built for her.

“No wonder I’ve been walking around naked. They make you lose your mind in different ways, so they were taking me out of poverty and gave this kind of life so that I have my fill. They know that’s not the end to me, it’s not my purpose that I have to fulfil.

“They don’t want a weave, they don’t want make up; now I understand why I was different, it was them. I don’t fit in, I have no desire to be wanted, I walk alone, and I’m different. So it was not me, because I've chosen to be that way. I was built to not fall for anything.”

In true Zodwa fashion she laid some ground rules of her own to the underground gang.

“I told them I want lots of money, I want to be happy. I told them with men I don’t want to be deprived and be a bitter old woman or a sangoma. If I'm going to be one. I don’t want to be angry that I can’t have sex. If they don’t like or want him then they must send another one. They should never refuse for me to be with someone. I love sex.” 

