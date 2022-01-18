LEVELS! King Monada shows off his cars and huge mansion

Limpopo-born superstar King Monada recently left the Twitter streets split with the one half green with envy and the other filled with inspiration when he posted a snap flaunting his luxurious rides and huge mansion.

Monada took to Twitter and shared a snap where he was visibly counting his blessings — showing that he was living proof that dreams do come true.

In true celeb fashion style he has given his fans a sneak peek into his successful life and he never shies away from sharing his luxurious purchases.

Captioning the snap, “Nice Home, Nice Cars, Happy Family, Successful and Independent. dreams do come true”, the megastar is proud of his wins.

When he set out his plans to build his dream home he mentioned a year far later than 2022 as the estimated completion date. However the Limpopo-born hitmaker now has a lot to celebrate and he has raised a glass to toast his achievements.

The musician has been sharing every brick and mortar detail of the house with his followers taking them on the journey of his dream home. He said that once the mansion is completed, he will invite people for a housewarming in 2035.

“I never said I'll work on a big project like this ... Two steps to go then we are done. You are all invited to my house warming on November 26 2035. Yes 2035,” he wrote.

DJ Shimza and Zakwe congratulated Monada on his Facebook post and the star wrote back to Shimza and said he was inspired by him.