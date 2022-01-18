Neliswa Mxakaza talks becoming a parent and putting her wedding plans on hold

Idols SA season nine contestant Neliswa Mxakaza has opened up about her maternity journey as a first-time mother since giving birth in December 2021.

Neliswa told TshisaLIVE she had been researching to make sure she was clued-up about all things motherhood before the arrival of her son, Zukhanye.

“Since the day I was aware of my pregnancy, I started doing endless research on pregnancy, giving birth, and taking care of the baby. I joined multiple social groups where such issues were discussed.”

“My partner and I have been having discussions around pregnancy and parenting too. So far it’s the best thing that has ever happened to me. It is unspeakable joy,” she said.