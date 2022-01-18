TshisaLIVE

Ooh la la! Andile Mpisane and his wife celebrate 1-month anniversary

18 January 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Andile and Tamia Mpisane celebrate one month of marriage.
Image: Instagram/ Andile Mpisane

Newlyweds Andile and Tamia Mpisane celebrated a milestone in their relationship.

Monday, January 17 marked the couple's one-month anniversary since the couple signed their marriage certificate in December last year.

Tamia took her Instagram stories sharing a screenshot of a text where Andile Mpisane asked if she would marry him in celebration of their union.

"... and 10 months later ... Happy one month of marriage.” she wrote. 

Tamia Mpisane's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Tamia Mpisane

Proud mother, entrepreneur and reality TV star Shauwn “Mam'Mkhize” Mkhize sent her well wishes in a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories.

“The most important day of my life. Nkulunkulu ngiyabonga (thank you God) ngiyazithoba (I am humbled) my life has completely changed and affected abaningi (a lot of people). Dankie! Happy 1st month anniversary in marriage.”

Tamia Mpisane's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Andile Mpisane

When revealing that he was officially off the market last year, Andile posted images from their engagement and penned an open letter to his wife.

“I feel blessed to have found an amazing woman that shares the same goals as me. I’m looking forward to a fruitful future with my wife and family. I’m thankful to God for bringing her into my life. To Tamia, I love you Mkami aka Mrs AM. I choose you and there is no turning back. We are in this together!” he said.

The blushing bride, Tamia also took to the comments section of his post expressing her love for him.

“Thank you for loving me so boldly and loudly. You’ve really gone above and beyond. I look forward to forever with you. I love you. Ngiyabonga, baby.” she wrote.

