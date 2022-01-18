Ooh la la! Andile Mpisane and his wife celebrate 1-month anniversary

When revealing that he was officially off the market last year, Andile posted images from their engagement and penned an open letter to his wife.

“I feel blessed to have found an amazing woman that shares the same goals as me. I’m looking forward to a fruitful future with my wife and family. I’m thankful to God for bringing her into my life. To Tamia, I love you Mkami aka Mrs AM. I choose you and there is no turning back. We are in this together!” he said.

The blushing bride, Tamia also took to the comments section of his post expressing her love for him.

“Thank you for loving me so boldly and loudly. You’ve really gone above and beyond. I look forward to forever with you. I love you. Ngiyabonga, baby.” she wrote.