Down 12kg in just 2 weeks! Winnie Mashaba shares pic of her post pregnancy bod

19 January 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Winnie Mashasha shares her weightloss journey after giving birth.
Image: Instagram/ Dr Winnie Mashasha

Gospel star Winnie Mashaba has shared her first post pregnancy snapback picture and her followers were left in awe. 

The singer took to Instagram revealing that while she was still recovering after giving birth to her first baby girl Relebogile on January 2, she had lost 12kg of the baby fat in two weeks.

“Road to recovery ... First pictures after being Mama Relebogile Mashaba. Lost 12kg in just 2 weeks. I’m still praying for others to experience the joy in my soul,” she wrote.

Forty-year-old Winnie had concealed her pregnancy from the public till making the official announcement in December last year and sharing images of her baby bump.

“It ended with so much joy and gratitude unto the Lord,” she wrote.

“I bless the Lord with so much gratitude as I continue praying for all the women who are longing to celebrate like me one day. God is the same in all the situations.”

In early January, Winnie revealed she had welcomed her newborn baby girl and expressed her gratitude for the support she had been receiving from her fans, family and friends.

“I was blessed with a gorgeous baby girl. Oh Lord, I thank you. Thanks to all who wished me well during my pregnancy.

“The emotional support and prayers during Relebogile Mashaba‘s pregnancy was out of this world.”

