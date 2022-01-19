TshisaLIVE

‘Good luck’ — Bonang Matheba is still gunning for vlogger Rea Gopane

‘Courts are open. Time to rock’

19 January 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Media personality Bonang Matheba is not backing down and is on vlogger Rea Gopane's tail.
Image: Instagram/ The BForce

Media personality Bonang Matheba has hinted she is not yet done with controversial vlogger Reatlegile “Rea” Gopane and said they are set to go to court soon.

The vlogger landed himself in trouble with Queen B last year after he claimed in one of his episodes that she introduced her ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA, to cocaine.

Bonang slammed the vlogger and served him with a 500K lawsuit, and he was instructed by her legal team to retract his statements and issue an apology on his social media platforms in the form of a video and a letter.

Rea did as instructed and on being served, he recorded an apology directed towards Bonang. However the vlogger was vague about whether he paid Bonang R500,000.

It seems Rea's time might be up and he is set to face the music in court after Bonang tweeted "good luck" and tagged the vlogger.

In her mentions tweeps said they thought their legal tussle was over, to which Bonang replied: “Courts are open. Time to rock.”

Taking to Twitter the vlogger was unfazed by Bonang's tweet and is ready for a face off.

“The incomparable Bonang Matheba is still mad she took a shot and missed last year. Thanks but I don’t need your good luck. See you soon, mom.”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Rea for comment but by the time of publication he had not responded. This article will be updated should he reply.

Bonang Matheba implies she's still waiting for her R500k from vlogger Rea Gopane

"He was served a summons a few days ago... now; Gear 6!" Bonang said when asked if she's R500k richer thanks to Rea.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

WATCH | Vlogger Rea Gopane apologises to Bonang Matheba for drug allegations

The vlogger issued the apology after being served with a letter of demand from Bonang on Monday.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Bonang hits back at ‘bullying’ claims after spicy responses to Rea Gopane's apology

"I've dealt with heads of states darling ... a 22 year old thinks this is a game?! Not on my watch," said Bonang.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Bonang Matheba issues letter of demand to vlogger over 'defamatory' drug claims

Bonang Matheba wants R500K in 10 days and a public apology from Rea Gopane.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
