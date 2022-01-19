‘Good luck’ — Bonang Matheba is still gunning for vlogger Rea Gopane

Media personality Bonang Matheba has hinted she is not yet done with controversial vlogger Reatlegile “Rea” Gopane and said they are set to go to court soon.

The vlogger landed himself in trouble with Queen B last year after he claimed in one of his episodes that she introduced her ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA, to cocaine.

Bonang slammed the vlogger and served him with a 500K lawsuit, and he was instructed by her legal team to retract his statements and issue an apology on his social media platforms in the form of a video and a letter.

Rea did as instructed and on being served, he recorded an apology directed towards Bonang. However the vlogger was vague about whether he paid Bonang R500,000.

It seems Rea's time might be up and he is set to face the music in court after Bonang tweeted "good luck" and tagged the vlogger.

In her mentions tweeps said they thought their legal tussle was over, to which Bonang replied: “Courts are open. Time to rock.”