Kamo Mphela reacts to being body-shamed after her latest video

Musician Kamo Mphela is unbothered by recent body-shaming trolls who have had a go at her for gaining weight.

In a tweet she responded to the trolls who threw shade at her after her #triggerdancechallengevideo was posted online.

The video found its way to Twitter, where trolls filled the TL shaming Kamo's body, with some saying she looks “pregnant” while others said her dance moves are not the same since she got “thick”.