Kamo Mphela reacts to being body-shamed after her latest video

‘I almost shed a tear, but I remembered I have international gigs waiting’

19 January 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Kamo Mphela has no time to cry.
Image: Instagram/ Kamo Mphela

Musician Kamo Mphela is unbothered by recent body-shaming trolls who have had a go at her for gaining weight.

In a tweet she responded to the trolls who threw shade at her after her #triggerdancechallengevideo was posted online.

The video found its way to Twitter, where trolls filled the TL shaming Kamo's body, with some saying she looks “pregnant” while others said her dance moves are not the same since she got “thick”.

The dancer and amapiano artist is no stranger to body-shaming trolls. Last year she had to defend herself against a pregnancy rumour doing the rounds. She explained in a live Instagram video that she was not pregnant but just thick 

Each time she faces the body-shaming brigade she tries to ignore the haters and focus on securing the bag. This time she also had zero f***s to give when tweeps came for her.

“I almost shed a tear, but I remembered I have international gigs waiting on me. Gains or not we still winning Danko,” she wrote.

Her fans rallied behind her and cheered her by telling her those shaming her were projecting their insecurities on her.

One tweep said: “You are so beautiful babe. Don't allow people with insecurities about  their own bodies to bully you. Some of them ke di cat fish they can't even show themselves here on Twitter but they are busy bullying you. You are beautiful my love and keep shining. Lots of love.”

