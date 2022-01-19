TshisaLIVE

Love is in the air — Boity shares what she adores about her beau Anton Jafta

19 January 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Rapper Boity Thulo gushes over actor Anton Jafta.
Image: Instagram/ Boity Thulo

Rapper Boity Thulo expressed her love for her beau, actor Anton Jafta, who she refers to as her bestie.

This comes after months of speculation that the two stars were d a couple until Boity confirmed the news by posting a picture of them sharing a kiss on Christmas Day on her Instagram stories.

In a recent episode of SABC3's The Insider, the couple went on a New Year’s safari trip to Mhondoro Safari Lodge where they spoke about their relationship and plans for 2022.

Boity gushed over Anton, saying she was in love with the kind of person he is.

“I love him for who he is,” she said, before sharing a kiss with Anton. 

Anton said  picking up on “the jokes that often get lost in the moment” was what he liked most about their relationship as they shared the same sense of humour.

Boity had been rumoured to be dating her friend, media personality Maps Maponyane.

In her reality TV show Boity: Own Your Throne, the rapper jokingly said the two could possibly make a “great couple”.

“He is single, I am assuming. I am single. Why don’t we just get married? We would look cute together. Our children would be really pretty. We would be a power couple. No, I am joking,” she said.

Boity later set the record straight about her relationship with Maps, saying they were just good friends.

“There are no vibes between me and Maps. We are homies. Geez!”.

