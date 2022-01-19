Nota says having Cassper Nyovest on ‘Ngud’ was the best decision ever

Popular music exec Nota Baloyi has admitted that while he may not be too fond of Cassper Nyovest, "making the decision" for him to feature on Kwesta's hit song Ngud' was one of the “best” decisions he ever made.

Nota decided to toot his own horn on Twitter for apparently making the collabo happen between Cassper and Kwesta.

Even though he and Cassper aren't the best of friends, Nota felt compelled to admit Cassper's verse helped make the song a success.

“In life you get a few opportunities to propel yourself to greatness. One of the best decisions I’ve made was insisting on having Cassper Nyovest on this song. Even released a day after the anniversary of Doc Shebeleza out of respect to him. We needed it to shake up. Fill up FNB”