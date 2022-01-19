TshisaLIVE

Nota says having Cassper Nyovest on ‘Ngud’ was the best decision ever

19 January 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Nota Baloyi said he was the guy who insisted Cassper be featured in "Ngud''.
Image: Instagram/ Nota

Popular music exec Nota Baloyi has admitted that while he may not be too fond of Cassper Nyovest, "making the decision" for him to feature on Kwesta's hit song Ngud' was one of the “best” decisions he ever made.

Nota decided to toot his own horn on Twitter for apparently making the collabo happen between Cassper and Kwesta.

Even though he and Cassper aren't the best of friends, Nota felt compelled to admit Cassper's verse helped make the song a success.

“In life you get a few opportunities to propel yourself to greatness.  One of the best decisions I’ve made was insisting on having Cassper Nyovest on this song. Even released a day after the anniversary of Doc Shebeleza out of respect to him. We needed it to shake up. Fill up FNB”

This was the song that got many to fall in love with the sound Cassper and Kwesta were pushing at the time. 

Nota claimed in another tweet that the song surpassed the gqom wave that hit Mzansi at the time. He said Ngud' is what launched or gave birth to the amapiano sound. 

“On this day in 2016 this game changer was released and 45 RPM was reborn in the mainstream. Everyone asks where amapiano started. It began with this record and spread across Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg until it eventually overcame the gqom wave,” claimed the music exec.

