Somizi makes ‘Idols SA’ 'comeback' while Unathi Nkayi is 'shown the door'

19 January 2022 - 12:30 By Joy Mphande
Somizi Mhlongo could be making a television comeback on 'Idols SA'.
Somizi Mhlongo could be making a television comeback on 'Idols SA'.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Idols SA viewers' pleas to have Somizi Mhlongo return as a judge on the show might have been answered because he's rumoured to be making a comeback soon.

City Press reported that sources close to the production revealed Somizi was set to return to the show while singer Unathi Nkayi, who was fired with immediate effect from Kaya 959 in November last year, will not be joining the next season.

The show is set to return for season 18 and auditions will begin on January 23.

Somizi's role on Idols SA had been put on ice while he dealt with abuse allegations made against him by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

M-Net released a statement to explain their stance at the time.

“M-Net and Mr Somizi Mhlongo met to discuss his role on Idols SA in light of the allegations made against him. We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the alleged booting of Unathi is likely due to events that surrounded her dismissal at Kaya 959 last year.

Kaya issued a statement confirming Unathi's dismissal. It said “certain incidents had occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of trust between the two parties.

“Unathi Nkayi's contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of trust between the two parties. The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Ms Nkayi." 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, head of PR and publicity at M-Net Philly Kubheka said they were in the process of finalising their official statement.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Somizi and Unathi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.

