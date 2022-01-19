Somizi makes ‘Idols SA’ 'comeback' while Unathi Nkayi is 'shown the door'

Idols SA viewers' pleas to have Somizi Mhlongo return as a judge on the show might have been answered because he's rumoured to be making a comeback soon.

City Press reported that sources close to the production revealed Somizi was set to return to the show while singer Unathi Nkayi, who was fired with immediate effect from Kaya 959 in November last year, will not be joining the next season.

The show is set to return for season 18 and auditions will begin on January 23.

Somizi's role on Idols SA had been put on ice while he dealt with abuse allegations made against him by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

M-Net released a statement to explain their stance at the time.

“M-Net and Mr Somizi Mhlongo met to discuss his role on Idols SA in light of the allegations made against him. We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved,” read the statement.