Actor Oros Mampofu gets candid about his self-esteem issues as a kid

Actor and businessman Oros Mampofu penned a note of encouragement to fans recently reflecting on the growth and success of his career after having outgrown the self-esteem issue that threatened to hold him back as a child.

Oros, who has become a household name since his stint on Skeem Saam, anchoring various television shows and launching a restaurant in Bryanston, opened up about dreading to attend school as a child and how he always felt inferior.

“Growing up, I always saw myself as less than the people that surrounded me. I’m not sure if it’s because I scraped through every test I ever wrote, that I couldn’t read or maybe because I was 2 years behind the grade I was meant to be in, but whatever the reason was, I believed it. I recall that a lot of the time I dreaded being at school and every day was a mountain to climb,” he wrote.

Regardless of the minor setbacks, Oros said he always knew that he would amount to something one day as he was “destined for something special”.

“Looking back I’m grateful for everything, the dark times, the teaching moments and insightful moments that forged me into the man I am today. Into the dreamer that believes anything is possible and won’t be stopped by the likes of adversity.”

Oros said he was still in awe of what he has been able to achieve in the past years and was looking forward to seeing how things pan out for him in future.

“I never imagined I would be a business owner with multiple initiatives on the run like @hotspotgrills, excited to see where I can take them. That for me is still something crazy to think about.

“To dreamers out there! Lets keep going guys. We don’t have all the answers I know, but it’s about getting out there and giving it a try.”