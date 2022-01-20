Ayanda Borotho reminds women stuck in toxic relationships: 'Leaving is love'

Actress and author Ayanda Borotho has reminded women feeling stuck in toxic relationships that leaving that kind of environment is love.

It can be emotionally taxing, but she has challenged her followers to ask themselves key questions and then leave what no longer serves them.

The author has been very vocal about self-love, mental health and shares on her Instagram excepts from her book Unbecoming To Become as motivation to her readers.

She has also been at the forefront of tackling these issues daily. While you are still stuck in the relationship, the actress asked is it taking you forward?

Ayanda alluded to the saying put yourself first as the key to understanding why toxic relationships can ruin someone's peace of mind.

“Came here to remind those who feel stuck in toxic relationships, friendships and environments that “Leaving is love.” Stop serving what doesn't serve you back. And sometimes it may serve you, but does it serve you right? Does it serve you kindly? Does it serve you forward? There's a difference.”

Some of her followers thanked her for reminding them about what matters.