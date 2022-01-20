'I hope Dineo is OK' — Pearl Thusi grateful she left 'toxic' Metro FM
“Metro is the most toxic environment I’ve ever encountered.”
Former Metro FM DJ and actress Pearl Thusi hopes Dineo Ranaka is OK after she was reportedly suspended from Metro FM.
City Press reported that Dineo was suspended for “misconduct” due to her participation in the viral Umlando dance challenge.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday Pearl, who used to do a show on the station, weighed in on the reported suspension by sharing with her followers that leaving the station was the best decision for her.
“One of the best things I ever did for my self-esteem and growth was to leave Metro FM. It’s one of the decisions I’m proudest of. I hope Dineo is OK,” she wrote.
One of the best things I ever did for my self esteem and growth was to leave metro fm.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 19, 2022
It’s one of the decisions I’m proudest of. ✨
I hope Dineo is ok. ❤️
In her mentions a tweep called Dineo “toxic after her recent behaviour”, but Pearl quickly squashed the comment and said the station was a toxic place.
“I can’t control Dineo’s actions or anyone's feelings about them — however, Metro is the most toxic environment I’ve ever encountered. That remains regardless of who she is or isn’t.”
I can’t control Dineo’s actions or anyones feelings about them- however, Metro is the most toxic environment I’ve ever encountered. That remains regardless of who she is or isn’t. https://t.co/saluz21pJX— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 19, 2022
Dineo shared the video where she filmed herself dancing on top of tables and chairs at the station. She has since deleted the video but it is still doing the rounds on the TLs.
Dineo has been absent from her radio show The Bridge that airs between 9am and 12pm.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Dineo for comment but was unsuccessful in getting a response by the time this article was published.
SABC group executive for corporate affairs Gugu Ntuli told TshisaLIVE Dineo was “not scheduled on Metro FM at this stage”.
“The SABC can confirm that Dineo Ranaka is not scheduled on Metro FM at this stage and as a matter of principle the corporation does not discuss matters relating to its independent contractors in public.”
The alleged suspension left tweeps shook that dancing on tables could get a person suspended.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter :
Dineo Ranaka is suspended for standing on this chair 🪑 😂😂💀— TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) January 19, 2022
Come on, Metro FM must just come clean that they didn’t want her anymore. pic.twitter.com/5bH1a03NLB
Metro FM could've just given Dineo Ranaka a warning. pic.twitter.com/GmFQ1z9Qp8— The Real MJ Ncube 🇺🇸 🇿🇦 (@TheRealMJNcube) January 19, 2022
No one worked at Metro fm has anything good to say about the station ngathi it's a toxic environment to be at 🤔— Rising star 👑 (@Banele_Mlangeni) January 19, 2022
It's crazy how Metro FM draws the line at dancing on office furniture.— Bonisile M. (Abuti Wa Headgirl) (@Bonisile_RMS) January 19, 2022
I honestly think Metro FM has been looking for reason to fire Dineo Ranaka. This is so petty!!!— The Phoenix ♏🕯️🔮📿🌊 (@realnickjgood) January 19, 2022
