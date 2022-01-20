'I hope Dineo is OK' — Pearl Thusi grateful she left 'toxic' Metro FM

Former Metro FM DJ and actress Pearl Thusi hopes Dineo Ranaka is OK after she was reportedly suspended from Metro FM.

City Press reported that Dineo was suspended for “misconduct” due to her participation in the viral Umlando dance challenge.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday Pearl, who used to do a show on the station, weighed in on the reported suspension by sharing with her followers that leaving the station was the best decision for her.

“One of the best things I ever did for my self-esteem and growth was to leave Metro FM. It’s one of the decisions I’m proudest of. I hope Dineo is OK,” she wrote.