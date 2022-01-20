Kabelo Mabalane remembers Kwaito icon Mandoza on his birthday
Close friends of kwaito icon Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala have celebrated his "heavenly" birthday.
The Nkalakatha, Godoba and Sgelekeqe hitmaker, who would have turned 44 on Monday, died in 2016 after a battle with brain cancer.
Kabelo Mabalane took to his timeline on Monday wishing him a happy birthday.
“Happy 44th champ” he wrote.
Better late to the party than never, said actor Israel Matseke-Zulu, who penned a tribute post to Mandoza.
“Cho Nkalakatha. Siyakukhumbula (we miss you), futhi sisakuthanda (and we still love you). Sorry Sarge I missed your birthday on Monday 17th. Am sure you had a blast in heaven baba wami. Happy belated birthday,” he wrote.
Widow Mpho Tshabalala also honoured him in a Facebook post.
“Happy heavenly birthday Bab Tshabalala,” she wrote.
Mpho has been keeping his legacy alive through the Mandoza Foundation and launched their 2022 back to school campaign in support of the TallArseTee where they gave motivational talks and donated sanitary pads on Monday.
Happy heavenly birthday Bab TSHABALALA 🙏🏽🕊🙏🏽 Kicked off the back to school campaign with Vivian Mokome Tshepo TallarseTee Legends BarbershopPosted by Mpho Tshabalala on Monday, January 17, 2022
Late last year, composer and reality TV star Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake remembered Mandoza by sharing a picture of them in a studio together.
“A lil tb (throwback) ... with Nkalakatha #Mandoza I played that mix today, you crossed my mind today, you are dearly missed. Continue to RIP superstar.”
Singer and businessman Danny K, who collaborated a lot with the star, reflected on the fond memories he shared with Mandoza by posting a picture of them performing on stage together.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.