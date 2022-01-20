Kabelo Mabalane remembers Kwaito icon Mandoza on his birthday

Close friends of kwaito icon Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala have celebrated his "heavenly" birthday.

The Nkalakatha, Godoba and Sgelekeqe hitmaker, who would have turned 44 on Monday, died in 2016 after a battle with brain cancer.

Kabelo Mabalane took to his timeline on Monday wishing him a happy birthday.

“Happy 44th champ” he wrote.