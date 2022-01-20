Sir Trill plans to give royalties from his latest project to Mpura's family

Sir Trill plans on giving all proceeds from his song featuring the late amapiano star Mpura to Mpura's team and family.

Mpura died in a head-on collision on the N4 in Rustenburg last year in August while travelling to a gig with Killer Kau, rising star Khanya Hadebe and two others.

The John Wick hitmaker who is set to release an album titled Ghost in February this year, revealed that he had a song featuring Mpura.

The singer said he planned on giving all the royalties of the song — including his own — to Mpura's team and family.

“Every song on my project with Mpura, all royalties go to his team and family,” he wrote.