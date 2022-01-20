Sir Trill plans to give royalties from his latest project to Mpura's family
In all the songs where he featured Mpura.
Sir Trill plans on giving all proceeds from his song featuring the late amapiano star Mpura to Mpura's team and family.
Mpura died in a head-on collision on the N4 in Rustenburg last year in August while travelling to a gig with Killer Kau, rising star Khanya Hadebe and two others.
The John Wick hitmaker who is set to release an album titled Ghost in February this year, revealed that he had a song featuring Mpura.
The singer said he planned on giving all the royalties of the song — including his own — to Mpura's team and family.
“Every song on my project with Mpura, all royalties go to his team and family,” he wrote.
Every song on my project with @MPURAPUDI all royalties go to his team and family .— GHOST (@SIR_TRILLSA) January 18, 2022
In a series of Twitter posts, Sir Trill revealed that he had been having trouble releasing a project and believed it was long overdue.
He alluded that there was an internal hindrance that caused him not to release an album.
“I should have dropped a project for y’all last year. Think about it. It didn’t make sense that I didn’t drop. Niggas were trying to stop me. You guys come 1st to me. Sir trill is nothing without y’all,” he wrote.
“Let’s see them try stop this project now.”
I should have dropped a project for y’all last year . Think about it . It didn’t make sense that I didn’t drop . Niggas were trying to stop me . You guys come 1st to me . Sir trill is nothing without y’all.— GHOST (@SIR_TRILLSA) January 18, 2022
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Sir Trill were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.