Tweeps slam MacG for 'crass' questions in interview with US star Ari Lennox

20 January 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Podcast and Chill host Mac G has left Mzansi with mixed reactions after he shocked Ari Lennox with one of his controversial questions.
Podcast and Chill host MacG has set tongues wagging with his controversial question to American musician Ari Lennox during an interview.

Ari Lennox, real name Courtney Shanade Salter, is an R&B singer in the US who has just had a big breakthrough in her career and is billed to perform at Coachella this year. 

MacG scooped Ari as his first international guest for the Tuesday celebrity edition. She was the second guest on the show.

The interview was done virtually and in true MacG style he asked the sort of questions that got him into trouble last year. 

The podcaster asked Ari “Is there anyone f**king you good right now?”

The musician appeared to be stunned by the question and said he caught her off guard. 

Not only did it shock her, it sent some tweeps in Mzansi into a cringe fest on the TL's, while others where not shocked by MacG because this is his style of interview.

In the short clip circulating on Twitter he can be heard asking Ari if those words were not the lyrics to her song. She appeared to be out of sorts for a while until she admitted the words were in the song. 

One tweep said MacG's style of interview was getting predictable.

“MacG’s interviews are so good. I hate that he is always slipping in hypersexual questions and comments when it's not even remotely appropriate and with guests he doesn't know well enough.”

Here are some of the reactions to MacG's latest podcast:

Chillers who've always loved the podcast had no qualms with the episode and one praised him for his skill.

“MacG Appreciation Post Whatever his giving this celebs is working without him and #PodcastAndChill we wouldn't know our celebs, artists, actors. He makes them spill the beans and tell it all, love or hate him his the best. Let's celebrate him while alive.”

Here are tweeps rallying behind Mac G

