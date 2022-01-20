Tweeps slam MacG for 'crass' questions in interview with US star Ari Lennox
Podcast and Chill host MacG has set tongues wagging with his controversial question to American musician Ari Lennox during an interview.
Ari Lennox, real name Courtney Shanade Salter, is an R&B singer in the US who has just had a big breakthrough in her career and is billed to perform at Coachella this year.
MacG scooped Ari as his first international guest for the Tuesday celebrity edition. She was the second guest on the show.
The interview was done virtually and in true MacG style he asked the sort of questions that got him into trouble last year.
The podcaster asked Ari “Is there anyone f**king you good right now?”
The musician appeared to be stunned by the question and said he caught her off guard.
Not only did it shock her, it sent some tweeps in Mzansi into a cringe fest on the TL's, while others where not shocked by MacG because this is his style of interview.
In the short clip circulating on Twitter he can be heard asking Ari if those words were not the lyrics to her song. She appeared to be out of sorts for a while until she admitted the words were in the song.
One tweep said MacG's style of interview was getting predictable.
“MacG’s interviews are so good. I hate that he is always slipping in hypersexual questions and comments when it's not even remotely appropriate and with guests he doesn't know well enough.”
Here are some of the reactions to MacG's latest podcast:
MacG’s interviews are so good. I hate that he is always slipping in hyper-sexual questions and comments when it's not even remotely appropriate and with guests he doesn't know well enough.— Johnny Malepa (@JohnnyMalepa) January 19, 2022
The saddest thing about MacG is that it's a reflection of how most South African men think...— Full Time Lepara (@StaxCooks) January 19, 2022
I don’t know how you guys can listen to MacG shem, like a whole damn episode religiously…naa fuckit— Ta West (@wfreemantle) January 18, 2022
Mac G can forget getting another big International Artist interview. I bet you all the A&R’s watched that interview with Ari and said “nah we not doing that shit “💀— The Don🥀 (@Paps__Bacela) January 19, 2022
Chillers who've always loved the podcast had no qualms with the episode and one praised him for his skill.
“MacG Appreciation Post Whatever his giving this celebs is working without him and #PodcastAndChill we wouldn't know our celebs, artists, actors. He makes them spill the beans and tell it all, love or hate him his the best. Let's celebrate him while alive.”
Here are tweeps rallying behind Mac G
Lmao MacG literally asked her something she said in a song and ya'll mad at him? 😭😭😭😭 Nimosha iEnergy yenu nina pic.twitter.com/KnXs3rUpUI— T R O P I C T H U N D E R▼ (@_someaesthetic) January 19, 2022
People hate on MacG and yet they continue watching his show 😂🤣lamakatsa stru. Cabanga wasting your data/time on something you strongly go against. Ya'll are madly stupid man. Good Morning pic.twitter.com/8XMXQfKo1K— BabaKaGirl is 666⏯️ (@AquakhuOnBase) January 19, 2022
MacG Appreciation Post 💪👏❤— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) January 18, 2022
Whatever his giving this celebs is working without him and #PodcastAndChill we wouldn't know our celebs,artists,actors,He makes them to spill the beans and tell it all love or hate him his the Best Lets celebrate him while alive pic.twitter.com/auAzo99BDe
The one thing I love the most about MacG is that he represents 🇿🇦👨🏾 so well... He never disappoints.— Plain Jane 🇿🇦 (@Esethu_S_) January 19, 2022
