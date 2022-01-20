TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Did 947 just throw shade at Metro FM with 'Umlando' challenge?

20 January 2022 - 14:00
A video of TV/radio personality Thando Thabethe taking party in the Umlando challenge has gone viral.
A video of TV/radio personality Thando Thabethe taking party in the Umlando challenge has gone viral.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A video of radio personality Thando Thabethe taking part in the Umlando dance challenge has the internet in stitches, with many seeing it as a dig at Metro FM.

The station reportedly suspended radio host Dineo Ranaka after a video of her taking part in the challenge circulated online.

As social media weighed in on  Dineo's suspension, 947 shared a video of Thando and her colleagues taking part in the challenge.

Some commended the crew for “speaking up for Dineo”, while others joked 947 wanted to prove they can afford furniture.

In a viral video, Dineo is seen dancing on top of the station's furniture while the song plays in the background. City Press reported that the star was later suspended for “misconduct” over the incident.

SABC group executive for corporate affairs Gugu Ntuli told TshisaLIVE Ranaka is not scheduled on Metro FM and that the company does not publicly discuss contractual matters relating to its employees. 

“The SABC can confirm that Dineo Ranaka is not scheduled on Metro FM at this stage and as a matter of principle the corporation does not discuss matters relating to its independent contractors in public.”

READ MORE:

'I hope Dineo is OK' — Pearl Thusi grateful she left 'toxic' Metro FM

"I can’t control Dineo’s actions or anyone's feelings about them. However, Metro is the most toxic environment I’ve ever encountered," former Metro ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH | Oskido, Uncle Vinny do viral ‘Umlando’ challenge that Black Coffee calls ‘twerking’

The hit song by 9numba,Toss and Mdoovar has shaken up what was expected to be a boring January!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | ‘Umlando’ dance challenge is SA’s latest viral craze

'Umlando' is an unreleased song by amapiano stars Toss, 9Umba and Mdoovar.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Confirmed! Zodwa Wabantu embraces her ancestral calling TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest calls Patrick Shai a 'clout chaser' after his apology TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘What does democracy mean if we’re hungry and without jobs?’ — Kelly Khumalo ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Oskido, Uncle Vinny do viral ‘Umlando’ challenge that Black Coffee ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Down 12kg in just 2 weeks! Winnie Mashaba shares pic of her post pregnancy bod TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding