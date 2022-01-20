WATCH | LOL! Did 947 just throw shade at Metro FM with 'Umlando' challenge?
A video of radio personality Thando Thabethe taking part in the Umlando dance challenge has the internet in stitches, with many seeing it as a dig at Metro FM.
The station reportedly suspended radio host Dineo Ranaka after a video of her taking part in the challenge circulated online.
As social media weighed in on Dineo's suspension, 947 shared a video of Thando and her colleagues taking part in the challenge.
[WATCH] The #947DriveWithThando team decided to do the #UmlandoChallenge during the ad breaks and latest hit songs! 🙂— If you love Joburg, 947 loves you❤️ (@947) January 19, 2022
Who did it better? @Thando_Thabethe or @AlexCaige or @Lerato_Ho? pic.twitter.com/h1CdoXAPS5
Some commended the crew for “speaking up for Dineo”, while others joked 947 wanted to prove they can afford furniture.
In a viral video, Dineo is seen dancing on top of the station's furniture while the song plays in the background. City Press reported that the star was later suspended for “misconduct” over the incident.
SABC group executive for corporate affairs Gugu Ntuli told TshisaLIVE Ranaka is not scheduled on Metro FM and that the company does not publicly discuss contractual matters relating to its employees.
“The SABC can confirm that Dineo Ranaka is not scheduled on Metro FM at this stage and as a matter of principle the corporation does not discuss matters relating to its independent contractors in public.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.