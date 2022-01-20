WATCH | LOL! Did 947 just throw shade at Metro FM with 'Umlando' challenge?

A video of radio personality Thando Thabethe taking part in the Umlando dance challenge has the internet in stitches, with many seeing it as a dig at Metro FM.

The station reportedly suspended radio host Dineo Ranaka after a video of her taking part in the challenge circulated online.

As social media weighed in on Dineo's suspension, 947 shared a video of Thando and her colleagues taking part in the challenge.