Dineo Ranaka turns to tees and sweaters to keep anxiety under control

“The greatest battle is the mental battle to keep our anxiety under control”

21 January 2022 - 11:18 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Dineo Ranaka is reportedly suspended from Metro FM for alleged misconduct.
Image: supplied

Media personality Dineo Ranaka is going through the most at the moment and has turned to her trusty tees and sweaters to try help keep her anxiety at bay.

The star was reportedly suspended from Metro FM for alleged misconduct, after she was  filmed dancing on top of furniture in the studio as part of the Umlando dance challenge.

SABC group executive for corporate affairs Gugu Ntuli told TshisaLIVE Ranaka is not scheduled on Metro FM and that the company does not publicly discuss contractual matters relating to its employees. 

Dineo has kept her head down amid the drama, and took to social media on Thursday to share how she is coping.

“So I made anxiety apparel and I wear it to remind myself that I'm OK. If you're going through the most and need a reminder that you're OK, my anxiety apparel is for you too.” 

She said the outfit reminds her to swim above the water.

“We all fight battles. Some public, some private. The greatest battle is the mental battle to keep our anxiety under control. Not many win this battle but many try.

“I created something. It’s just tees and sweaters, but when I wear them I feel reminded to breathe and calm my anxiety so it stays under control.”

