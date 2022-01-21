Ntsiki Mazwai toys with giving up activism: We get punished for believing rape victims
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai is just about gatvol with the South African justice system and is ready to hang up her activism hat for good.
She is not one to mince her words and on Thursday in a series of tweets opened up about how she is devastated that she is getting punished for believing rape victims.
“It's devastating that you get punished for supporting victims. Devastating. Feeling so helpless and about to put down my Activism hat. Officially silenced. It worked.”
She lambasted judges for being complacent in rape cases.
“In SA victims and Activists will be asked why they are defaming rapists ... the rapists don't get asked why people are saying this about them. The problem is speaking out against rape ... It's not the actual rape. SA judges are cool with rapists.”
On Wednesday she tweeted a picture revealing that she was in court but remained mum on the details.
It was Nota Baloyi who lifted the lid and revealed Ntsiki was a defendant in a defamation of character case and is reportedly being sued for supporting victims.
The poet and beadwork artist revealed in her comment that judgment was reserved on the case, and she thanked her legal counsel.
“I want to thank my ancestors for the legal team I was blessed with. Everything I am, is thru your doing. Ndiyabulela. I forgive and bless everyone I need to, so I can move on with my life in peace,” she tweeted.
SOLIDARITY… Big sis' @ntsikimazwai after leaving court where she is the defendant in a case of defamation of character. Sued for supporting rape victims.
