Proud parents Mome and Tol Ass Mo celebrate their son passing matric​

21 January 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Mome Mahlangu and Tol Ass Mo are celebrating their son matriculating.
Mome Mahlangu and Tol Ass Mo are celebrating their son matriculating.
Image: Instagram/ Tol Ass Mo

Reality TV star Mome Mahlangu and her husband Tol Ass Mo are beaming with pride after their son TK matriculated this week.

Taking to Instagram, Mome penned a lengthy post of gratitude, recalling her experience as a first time mother in her third year of varsity.

In the post, Mome went on to reveal her son is taking a gap year to pursue his rap career and will soon release an EP.

"Filled with gratitude I’m a mother to IEB matriculant. God is great. We did it babe, Tol Ass Mo. Like you said, he's lucky we never forgot to fetch him from school.

"We did it. Congratulations, TK. Clear your thoughts, take the gap year and make more music for the EP, while growing Mome Wellness. We start varsity next year," she wrote. 

Mo also wrote words of encouragement to TK, promising to always be there for him.

"I’m a proud father. TK has completed his IEB matric certification. The world is your oyster, my boy. Be true to yourself at all times, be humble, give respect to earn it. I love you and I will always be here to guide and protect you," he wrote.

