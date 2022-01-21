SNAPS | Inside DJ Ganyani's star-studded birthday celebration

DJ Ganyani hosted close friends and family for dinner on Wednesday for his birthday celebration.

Legendary DJ and Kalawa Jazzmee record label owner Oskido, football legend Doctor Khumalo, and rapper Kwesta were among the guests at the black-and-gold-themed birthday dinner.

DJ Ganyani shared images from the day, penning a note of gratitude for being blessed with another year.

“Birthdays often signify growth or a new beginning. I'm truly grateful for another year added to my life and celebrating it with great friends is even more special. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he wrote.