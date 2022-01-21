TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside DJ Ganyani's star-studded birthday celebration

21 January 2022 - 10:30 By Joy Mphade
A look inside DJ Ganyani's birthday dinner.
A look inside DJ Ganyani's birthday dinner.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Ganyani

DJ Ganyani hosted close friends and family for dinner on Wednesday for his birthday celebration.

Legendary DJ and Kalawa Jazzmee record label owner Oskido, football legend Doctor Khumalo, and rapper Kwesta were among the guests at the black-and-gold-themed birthday dinner.

DJ Ganyani shared images from the day, penning a note of gratitude for being blessed with another year.

“Birthdays often signify growth or a new beginning. I'm truly grateful for another year added to my life and celebrating it with great friends is even more special. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he wrote.

DJ Ganyani had a lot to celebrate. He recently released another single titled Emakhaya featuring Kwesta and Sino Msolo, adding to a music catalogue that has evolved over the years.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the DJ said he was aware of the entertainment industry's changes and was adjusting to it.

“The industry has changed a lot over the years and we have had to move with it. Sometimes it has been a challenge to adapt and I am a late bloomer — I still use CDs now while everyone is using flash disks. I have tried to move with the industry but also add my own flavour,” he said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee and R3m+ ride: Inside Cassper’s house party

"I can't believe I have an international superstar playing in my backyard on my birthday."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | A look inside actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi’s lush birthday luncheon

"Now this is how you make up for being ill on your birthday."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Pearl Nikolic throws a surprise 50th birthday celebration for her helper

“I will do anything for Lydia. Anything," said Pearl.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Cute video of Nomvelo Makhanya wishing her bae happy birthday

"I don’t think words could ever adequately express how much you mean to me."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Down 12kg in just 2 weeks! Winnie Mashaba shares pic of her post pregnancy bod TshisaLIVE
  2. Kamo Mphela reacts to being body-shamed after her latest video TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi makes ‘Idols SA’ 'comeback' while Unathi Nkayi is 'shown the door' TshisaLIVE
  4. Nota says having Cassper Nyovest on ‘Ngud’ was the best decision ever TshisaLIVE
  5. Confirmed! Zodwa Wabantu embraces her ancestral calling TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.