SNAPS | Inside DJ Ganyani's star-studded birthday celebration
DJ Ganyani hosted close friends and family for dinner on Wednesday for his birthday celebration.
Legendary DJ and Kalawa Jazzmee record label owner Oskido, football legend Doctor Khumalo, and rapper Kwesta were among the guests at the black-and-gold-themed birthday dinner.
DJ Ganyani shared images from the day, penning a note of gratitude for being blessed with another year.
“Birthdays often signify growth or a new beginning. I'm truly grateful for another year added to my life and celebrating it with great friends is even more special. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he wrote.
DJ Ganyani had a lot to celebrate. He recently released another single titled Emakhaya featuring Kwesta and Sino Msolo, adding to a music catalogue that has evolved over the years.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the DJ said he was aware of the entertainment industry's changes and was adjusting to it.
“The industry has changed a lot over the years and we have had to move with it. Sometimes it has been a challenge to adapt and I am a late bloomer — I still use CDs now while everyone is using flash disks. I have tried to move with the industry but also add my own flavour,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.