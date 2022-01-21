TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sneek peak of Pearl Thusi in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance’

21 January 2022 - 11:30 By Joy Mphande
Pearl Thusi stars in 'Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance'.
Pearl Thusi stars in 'Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance'.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi has made Mzansi proud with her role in the upcoming Netflix film, Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance.

A trailer for the film, a sequel to Wu Assassins, was released this week, drawing praise from fans around the world.

Reflecting on her experience filming the movie, Pearl said it was an amazing time.

"I could never thank the cast, stunt team, extras, crew, director, producers and anyone not mentioned enough for this amazing experience. I hope people enjoy watching this as much as we enjoyed making it for you," she wrote. 

Mzansi was beaming with pride after watching the trailer and took to social media to gush over Pearl.

Besides killing it as an actress, Pearl has several successful business ventures.

The actress, who co-owns a hair care line and luxury-scented soy candles and artisan soaps range, told TshisaLIVE she's always looking to explore and expand as an entrepreneur.

“I have a better understanding of who I am and what I want to do and the legacy I want to leave. I'm growing and I need to grow into different spaces."

