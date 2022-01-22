DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small share their 'rags to riches' story
They may be undisputed superstars and even bigger influencers of the amapiano genre but that wasn't always the case for Kabza de Small and his bestie and Scorpion Kings partner DJ Maphorisa.
Speaking on the Black Crown Gin & Tonic YouTube show recently, the pair shared their rags to riches stories and reflected on the jobs they did before their love for music saved them.
In the video Kabza opens up about how he used to work for the local municipality, cutting grass and doing handy jobs such as plumbing and fixing sewage drains. He added that he started working at 17.
Maphorisa also shared his journey, saying things were also tight for him and he resorted to selling sweets at school.
Watch the full video below:
Kabza and Phori have played important roles in popularising amapiano and taking it to the world.
They have also released hit after hit, keeping the dance floor hot. Phori has also played a role in helping the upcoming artists, either with features or mentorship.
Young Stunna, for one, sang Kabza's praises.
Young Stunna has been endorsed by many renowned artists in the music industry like Oskido, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small among many others he looked up to growing up.
“Things that have happened in my life right now are so beautiful. Adiwele is me telling everyone that I want this life. Let's get together. Join me and make me make this happen. I appreciate I am thanking Kabza the small for giving me a chance.
“All of these people, I'd watch from my grandmother's sofa telling myself to be there, and now they are saying they like me. Building relationships with legends is a blessing. We have this brotherly relationship now,” he said.