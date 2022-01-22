DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small share their 'rags to riches' story

They may be undisputed superstars and even bigger influencers of the amapiano genre but that wasn't always the case for Kabza de Small and his bestie and Scorpion Kings partner DJ Maphorisa.

Speaking on the Black Crown Gin & Tonic YouTube show recently, the pair shared their rags to riches stories and reflected on the jobs they did before their love for music saved them.

In the video Kabza opens up about how he used to work for the local municipality, cutting grass and doing handy jobs such as plumbing and fixing sewage drains. He added that he started working at 17.

Maphorisa also shared his journey, saying things were also tight for him and he resorted to selling sweets at school.

Watch the full video below: