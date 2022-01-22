TshisaLIVE

Rapper Emtee says he’s seen ‘pull him down’ syndrome play out in his life

22 January 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Rapper Emtee has caught on people's MO in his life
Rapper Emtee has caught on people's MO in his life
Image: Emtee/ Instagram

It seems when rapper Emtee released his song We Up a few years ago he didn't know just how prophetic the song would be in his life, but he's come to learn people truly don't like to see others succeed.

Emtee rapped about what is often referred to as the "pull him down syndrome" among black people in the hit song. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he shared how much the meaning behind that song rings true in his life. 

“Everybody wants you to be successful until you become successful. Then everybody tries to pull you down.”

When Emtee made his big appearance in the music industry his fans dubbed him the best lyricist of his time and predicted he had a bright future ahead. However, the rapper has also had his fair share of challenges in the industry. From collapsing on stages to record label woes with Ambitiouz Entertainment. the rapper has been through it all.

At one point his private life threatened to over-shadow his talent.

He has since pulled himself together and is releasing music under an independent label, and once in a while he shocks tweeps with his state of mind. He seems more mature and of sound mind and revealed its all thanks to parenthood that he has a new perspective.

In case you need a reminder of the “prophetic” song, here's the music video:

Rapper Emtee goes on a Twitter rant over MacG paying his staff bonuses

“And then the people who come on the show to sing get nothing. Zero,” said Emtee.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Sjava: Emtee can never be compared to other SA hip-hop artists

"You need to understand Emtee can never be compared"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Emtee: 'Being a parent helped me stay out of trouble'

"Me and some of my peers don't think alike."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Five SA celebrity twars that had tweeps taking cover & getting popcorns!

It seems Cassper Nyovest has had more than his fair share of twars this year.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kamo Mphela reacts to being body-shamed after her latest video TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I hope Dineo is OK' — Pearl Thusi grateful she left 'toxic' Metro FM TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi makes ‘Idols SA’ 'comeback' while Unathi Nkayi is 'shown the door' TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Put your money on me, you’ll double it’ — Cassper Nyovest wants Black Coffee ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! ‘Uzalo’ actress Gugu Gumede is pregnant TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.