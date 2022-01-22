SNAPS | A look at Nambitha Ben-Mazwi's stunning Maldives getaway

While “adulting” is usually all work and no play, the nice thing about making your own money is nobody gets to tell you how to spend it. Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi woke up one random day and decided she wanted to “wake up in Maldives”, so she made it happen.

The actress decided to treat herself to a young vacation to start the year off right and she's been beaming with joy in every snap she's shared from the beautiful island.

Nambitha has also been using the solocation to reflect on the year that was and look into what 2022 has in store.

“I’m becoming the woman I’ve always dreamt of becoming ... and I love her. Eating life 2022 continues ... #ThankYouJesus.”

Check out her snaps below: