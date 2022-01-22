TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | A look at Nambitha Ben-Mazwi's stunning Maldives getaway

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 January 2022 - 14:00
Port Elizabeth actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has been living her best life on vacation.
Image: SJ Van Zyl

While “adulting” is usually all work and no play, the nice thing about making your own money is nobody gets to tell you how to spend it. Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi woke up one random day and decided she wanted to “wake up in Maldives”, so she made it happen.

The actress decided to treat herself to a young vacation to start the year off right and she's been beaming with joy in every snap she's shared from the beautiful island.

Nambitha has also been using the solocation to reflect on the year that was and look into what 2022 has in store.

I’m becoming the woman I’ve always dreamt of becoming ... and I love her. Eating life 2022 continues ... #ThankYouJesus.”

Check out her snaps below:

A lover of beautiful people, places and experiences, Nambitha is intentional about surrounding herself with beauty and radiating positive vibes. When she celebrated her latest birthday last month, she went all out.

The actress was sporting a beautiful glow at her lavish birthday luncheon she held for those closest to her heart.

She shared that she wasn't feeling well on her birthday and she made up for it by throwing herself a posh party at Molitva. Champers and conversations were flowing at her soirée and it made her appreciate her life more.

She called Molitva her second home and her secret hideout when she used to go there to just unwind. Nono events handled the décor and as per their reputation they made her day extra special. The gold-themed setting screamed luxury.

