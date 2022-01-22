TshisaLIVE

Spare the children! DJ Zinhle wants trolls to leave her family out of it

22 January 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Zinhle wants none of the toxicity around her family
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

While businesswoman and musician DJ Zinhle is OK with trolls she's pleaded with them to “at least” leave her bundles of joy and her family out of it. 

Some media personalities have accepted that trolls will come for them and their lives will be splashed across social media. Having a thick skin is the phrase many celebs have used when asked how they survive the cut-throat industry. 

Taking to Twitter the DJ made it clear that her family is off-limits. It used to be an unwritten rule that children are a no-go area, but recent events have proved otherwise in DJ Zinhle's life.

“Guys when you n**a us, please leave our children and families out of it...”

Cassper Nyovest also saw his family get dragged into a petty Twitter rant. His name his  been charting the Twitter trends list and his family was dragged into it when he was in a twar with Nota Baloyi.

Many tweeps agreed with the no children policy. Amapiano songstress Lady Du replied to the tweet and said her child was off-limits and she would beat up someone and face jail time when it comes to her daughter.

While others were on a positive note, Nota had to swing by in the comments section and warned DJ Zinhle and her squad. 

“I hope uNyoko sees this. Leave me & my family out of your opinions of me, you’ll get the same respect from me. If you attack my family when you attack my opinion then I will cross every line in defence of my family. I will come after you & everyone in your circle! “Don’t start...”

