Spare the children! DJ Zinhle wants trolls to leave her family out of it

While businesswoman and musician DJ Zinhle is OK with trolls she's pleaded with them to “at least” leave her bundles of joy and her family out of it.

Some media personalities have accepted that trolls will come for them and their lives will be splashed across social media. Having a thick skin is the phrase many celebs have used when asked how they survive the cut-throat industry.

Taking to Twitter the DJ made it clear that her family is off-limits. It used to be an unwritten rule that children are a no-go area, but recent events have proved otherwise in DJ Zinhle's life.

“Guys when you n**a us, please leave our children and families out of it...”