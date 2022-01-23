TshisaLIVE

Actor Patrick Shai 'took his own life', body discovered by his wife

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 January 2022 - 07:00
Veteran actor Patrick Shai allegedly took his own life.
Veteran actor Patrick Shai allegedly took his own life.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Police say the late actor Patrick Shai took his own life and his body was dsicovered by his wife in the garage of his Dobsonville home on Saturday morning.

Shai's family released a statement confirming his death to TshisaLIVE.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of the veteran actor Ntate Patrick Shai. He passed away this morning (January 22 2022).

“We sincerely ask you to give the family time to process this painful loss. More details will be shared in due course,” read the family statement.

Veteran actor Patrick Shai has died

Patrick Shai died on Saturday January 22.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Family spokesperson Amogelang Mmusi told TshisaLIVE the family were not ready to confirm the cause of death at the moment.

However, TshisaLIVE is in possession of a SAPS communication in which police allege Shai took his own life and was discovered by his wife, Mmasechaba Shai.

The communication states Mmasechaba found her husband “hanging” in the garage and she untied him to lay him on the floor.

Mmasechaba married Patrick when she was 17 years old and stayed with him till the end, even though Patrick admitted to having abused her for years during their marriage.

In 2016, Mmasechaba told Move! magazine all about the abuse and how she'd finally seen light at the end of the tunnel when Patrick saw the error of his ways and started seeking help. She sang his praises as a changed man.

Patrick Shai's wife recounts the decades of abuse at the actor's hands

The wife of popular actor Patrick Shai has again lifted the lid on the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband, in an attempt to motivate ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago

Shai, was a prolific actor with an extensive filmography under his belt and tributes dedicated to him have flooded social media platforms since his death was confirmed.

The veteran actor  became a household name after appearing in numerous television series including Mission Top Secret, Zero Tolerance, Hillside, Soul City and Yizo Yizo.

Shai also had an extensive feature film resume which included Cry, the Beloved Country and Critical Assignment among many others.

His most recent TV role saw him reunite with Sebogodi on screen to play the role of Mr Phasha on 1 Magic's The River.

READ MORE

Veteran actor Patrick Shai has died

Patrick Shai died on Saturday January 22.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

'Bophelo Ke Semphego' — Tributes pour in for veteran actor Patrick Shai

Celebs have joined SA in mourning the death of veteran actor Patrick Shai.
TshisaLIVE
13 hours ago

Cassper Nyovest calls Patrick Shai a 'clout chaser' after his apology

"These are some weird times yo. When everyone runs of out of ideas to trend they just think 'Cassper Nyovest'," the disappointed rapper said.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest breaks his silence after actor Patrick Shai's death TshisaLIVE
  2. Ari Lennox vows to never visit SA or do interviews thanks to MacG's 'creepy' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Veteran actor Patrick Shai has died TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Put your money on me, you’ll double it’ — Cassper Nyovest wants Black Coffee ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest calls Patrick Shai a 'clout chaser' after his apology TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.