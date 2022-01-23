Actor Patrick Shai 'took his own life', body discovered by his wife

Family spokesperson Amogelang Mmusi told TshisaLIVE the family were not ready to confirm the cause of death at the moment.

However, TshisaLIVE is in possession of a SAPS communication in which police allege Shai took his own life and was discovered by his wife, Mmasechaba Shai.

The communication states Mmasechaba found her husband “hanging” in the garage and she untied him to lay him on the floor.

Mmasechaba married Patrick when she was 17 years old and stayed with him till the end, even though Patrick admitted to having abused her for years during their marriage.

In 2016, Mmasechaba told Move! magazine all about the abuse and how she'd finally seen light at the end of the tunnel when Patrick saw the error of his ways and started seeking help. She sang his praises as a changed man.