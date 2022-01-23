'Count it all joy' — Sithelo Shozi's music video teaser with her children will warm your heart

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in an interview in late 2021, Sithelo said she was all about living her truth and having that resonate on her social pages too.

“I like staying true to myself and showing who I really am through my content rather than being a replica of someone else ... Being confident and holding your own is so important, more especially in the world we live in today where people are so quick to throw around words not really knowing what that can do to the next person. Know who you are, live your truth and always put your own happiness before anything else,” she said.

And while she might have to deal with the high demands of being in the limelight, Sithelo said she's learnt to strike a good balance between work and family.

“Juggling motherhood and work is very difficult but it’s about working around the time that you have and prioritising your family when you do have the time to spend with them. It’s very important to find a balance and a way that works best for you.”