TshisaLIVE

‘My 30s are humbling me deeply and thoroughly,’ says Mona Monyane

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 January 2022 - 16:00
Actress Mona Monyane got candid about how her 30s have been treating her.
Actress Mona Monyane got candid about how her 30s have been treating her.
Image: Instagram/Mona Monyane

Actress Mona Monyane recently got candid with her followers about how her 30s have been treating her and the lessons she's learnt from the constant state of introspection she finds herself in as she gets older.

The actress took to Instagram to show fans a strand of grey hair she recently spotted and named.

I have a grey hair and I've decided to name her Queen Amina. My 30s are humbling me deeply and thoroughly. I am going through hectic growing pains and I find myself in a perpetual state of reflection.”

Mona said as she has got older she has learned that being kind to oneself is a choice she has to make consciously and daily.

“I've learned to be aware of how I react to change, unplanned events and growth and I'm choosing to be kind and gentle with myself ... why? Well, why not? As we age, we can do so consciously being aware of who we leave behind in order to *become* or we can choose to remain stuck at the points where hardships affected us.

“I choose life daily, something that has become increasingly easier to do in spite of my challenges,” she said before expressing how grateful she is for the journey.

Read the full caption below.

Mona is known for often sharing profound thoughts that stem from the life experiences she's endured and lessons learnt as she navigates life.

Last year, the actress revealed that she has been on a journey of personal healing while encouraging other women to focus on their wellness, and she's revealed how ubungoma helped her in her journey.

Mona took to Instagram, speaking of how accepting her spiritual journey helped her heal spiritually and emotionally.

“My journey of healing started with me answering my ancestral calling. I've learnt so much about African spirituality and it has only drawn me closer to God,” she wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mona said that though she had accepted her ancestral calling and went to a shrine, she does not practise as a “sangoma”.

“I have a prophetic gifting ... I realised that I'm not here to practise as a sangoma. I'm a public figure in the entertainment industry but I can't be in this industry without being my true authentic self, and my true authentic self is a woman of God, it's a woman who speaks the word of life,” she said.

MORE

WATCH | LOL! ‘On the runway of over the seas’ — Actress Mona Monyane wears a LV jumbo bag in quirky video

"Because LV really did that. This planet and its people."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mona Monyane talks about how accepting her ancestral calling has helped heal her

Actress Mona Monyane speaks on accepting her ancestral calling and it helping her with her own healing journey.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Here's why women's month means 'nothing' to actress Mona Monyane

"Until women's month becomes a conversation about how to protect the mothers, daughters and queens of the nation, it means nothing to me."
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest breaks his silence after actor Patrick Shai's death TshisaLIVE
  2. Ari Lennox vows to never visit SA or do interviews thanks to MacG's 'creepy' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Veteran actor Patrick Shai has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Actor Patrick Shai 'took his own life', body discovered by his wife TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Put your money on me, you’ll double it’ — Cassper Nyovest wants Black Coffee ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.