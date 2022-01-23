‘My 30s are humbling me deeply and thoroughly,’ says Mona Monyane
Actress Mona Monyane recently got candid with her followers about how her 30s have been treating her and the lessons she's learnt from the constant state of introspection she finds herself in as she gets older.
The actress took to Instagram to show fans a strand of grey hair she recently spotted and named.
“I have a grey hair and I've decided to name her Queen Amina. My 30s are humbling me deeply and thoroughly. I am going through hectic growing pains and I find myself in a perpetual state of reflection.”
Mona said as she has got older she has learned that being kind to oneself is a choice she has to make consciously and daily.
“I've learned to be aware of how I react to change, unplanned events and growth and I'm choosing to be kind and gentle with myself ... why? Well, why not? As we age, we can do so consciously being aware of who we leave behind in order to *become* or we can choose to remain stuck at the points where hardships affected us.
“I choose life daily, something that has become increasingly easier to do in spite of my challenges,” she said before expressing how grateful she is for the journey.
Mona is known for often sharing profound thoughts that stem from the life experiences she's endured and lessons learnt as she navigates life.
Last year, the actress revealed that she has been on a journey of personal healing while encouraging other women to focus on their wellness, and she's revealed how ubungoma helped her in her journey.
Mona took to Instagram, speaking of how accepting her spiritual journey helped her heal spiritually and emotionally.
“My journey of healing started with me answering my ancestral calling. I've learnt so much about African spirituality and it has only drawn me closer to God,” she wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mona said that though she had accepted her ancestral calling and went to a shrine, she does not practise as a “sangoma”.
“I have a prophetic gifting ... I realised that I'm not here to practise as a sangoma. I'm a public figure in the entertainment industry but I can't be in this industry without being my true authentic self, and my true authentic self is a woman of God, it's a woman who speaks the word of life,” she said.
