‘My 30s are humbling me deeply and thoroughly,’ says Mona Monyane

Actress Mona Monyane recently got candid with her followers about how her 30s have been treating her and the lessons she's learnt from the constant state of introspection she finds herself in as she gets older.

The actress took to Instagram to show fans a strand of grey hair she recently spotted and named.

“I have a grey hair and I've decided to name her Queen Amina. My 30s are humbling me deeply and thoroughly. I am going through hectic growing pains and I find myself in a perpetual state of reflection.”

Mona said as she has got older she has learned that being kind to oneself is a choice she has to make consciously and daily.

“I've learned to be aware of how I react to change, unplanned events and growth and I'm choosing to be kind and gentle with myself ... why? Well, why not? As we age, we can do so consciously being aware of who we leave behind in order to *become* or we can choose to remain stuck at the points where hardships affected us.

“I choose life daily, something that has become increasingly easier to do in spite of my challenges,” she said before expressing how grateful she is for the journey.

