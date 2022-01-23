'Skeem Saam' star Pebetsi Matlaila details near death experience

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila got candid with her followers this week, detailing her near death experience when giving birth to her child.

The actress took to her Instagram timeline sharing a series of images documenting her and her daughter's recovery while in ICU and the terrifying moments before.

Pebetsi revealed that she drove herself to hospital after experiencing minor labour pains where she was told that her unborn baby was in distress due to her "extremely" high blood pressure, which put them both at a risk of dying.

“All I remember was using the little strength I had left, grabbed the hem of a nurse's scrub and mimed the words 'I can't breath...'. I woke up to the sound of my baby crying and I thought, well that was quick. To my surprise, the doctors and nurses around me were frantic and checking me, pipes where pushed into my mouth, drips placed and my [doctor] uttering the words, 'Nolo we nearly lost you'," she wrote.

Pebetsi reveal that she had to be resuscitated and put on oxygen after being “dead for three minutes”.

Her daughter, Qhawekazi, “underwent various tests to her brain” and her lungs were drained of fluid.

“I am told my heart and lungs collapsed after I had fits (where I almost bit off my tongue) due to the high blood pressure (pre-eclampsia). Apparently I was dead for three minutes but resuscitated with those electric square things. My daughter was apparently born blue with no oxygen in her brain ... most embarrassing, a catheter, because I couldn't walk to the toilet for a couple of days. To this day, doctors still reiterate that our story is one in a million. A true miracle.”

Read the full post below: