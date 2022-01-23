Sneziey to her hubby: 'I smile because I’m constantly reminded that you are in my life forever'

Season 15 Idols SA contestant Sneziey is a woman in love and she's not afraid to shout it out from the rooftops (read Instagram timeline).

The singer, who recently tied the knot in an intimate traditional wedding, has been enjoying the new chapter she's stepped into of being a wife.

Taking to her Instagram recently, Sne posted a “date night” archived snap from 2021 and captioned it with a heartfelt note for her hubby.

“When you tell me you love me I don’t smile out of habit nor because I'm hearing it all the time. I smile because I’m constantly reminded that you are in my life forever,” she wrote.