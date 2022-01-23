TshisaLIVE

Sneziey to her hubby: 'I smile because I'm constantly reminded that you are in my life forever'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 January 2022 - 08:00
Sneziey is a woman in love.
Image: SUPPLIED

Season 15 Idols SA contestant Sneziey is a woman in love and she's not afraid to shout it out from the rooftops (read Instagram timeline).

The singer, who recently tied the knot in an intimate traditional wedding, has been enjoying the new chapter she's stepped into of being a wife.

Taking to her Instagram recently,  Sne posted a “date night” archived snap from 2021 and captioned it with a heartfelt note for her hubby.

“When you tell me you love me I don’t smile out of habit nor because I'm hearing it all the time. I smile because I’m constantly reminded that you are in my life forever,” she wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE shortly after she became a “spoken-for woman”, Sne explained that she and hubby had known each other for nine months since meeting in person after conversing in her Instagram direct messages.

“He had a crush on me since 2017. We started talking in the DMs. After we said hi we started video calling each other and then went on dates. We're like best friends. He became my friend more than anything, which is what I needed,” she told TshisaLIVE.

When she announced that she was officially off the market, the singer shared another heartfelt note for her man on IG.

“The one thing being with you has taught me is that ‘people act right for who they want to act right for’. It’s been a great nine months of love, respect, peace, support and achievements. Thank you for keeping your words to me and making me UMKAKHO umama wezingane zakho,” she wrote.

