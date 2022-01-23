TshisaLIVE

Tshepi Vundla is super grateful for all the help she gets with newborn baby

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 January 2022 - 10:00
Tshepi Vundla got candid on the TL about motherhood and her newborn.
Image: Instagram/Tshepi Vundla

Influencer Tshepi Vundla knows how hectic early post-partum life and taking care of an infant is, and has taken to her social media to express gratitude for her support system.

Tshepi, who gave birth to her second child (only known as Baby L), last Friday took to her Instagram Stories to share how they've been getting on.

“Baby L has had me up since 3.50am. She's been in and out of sleep, breastfeeding, other missions with my mom assisting me.” 

The model said while Baby L was only a few days old, she was already seeing personality traits in her daughter, who she's learnt can be “stubborn”.

“ First day/night at home handled me, shem. Pain from the C-section and just adjusting with new sleeping arrangements but I owned the second night,” Tshepi said proudly.

The mommy admitted the support from her mother, nanny and baby daddy JR made all the difference and helped her stay sane.

Tshepi said she was trying to balance all the other things in her life, including work and taking care of her son, Siba. 

“Thank heavens for mom, Jay and our nanny,” she said.

“Feeling super grateful and loved. Thank you for all the messages you guys have been sending. Myself and Baby L are good.”

Image: Instagram/Tshepi Vundla

