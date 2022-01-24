Hit New Year's resolution: Prince Kaybee plans to release a song every month in 2022

He recently released his first single of the year, titled Tayari and featuring Idd Aziz.

Prince Kaybee had a tough 2021 and said the lack of 'hype' surrounding his 22-track album The 4th Republic was due to the high demands of the amapiano genre.

He said he was lucky he didn't depend only on his music career to put bread on the table.

“I no longer do music to survive, so it doesn’t really affect me. It's just the love that's keeping me in studio.”

Prince Kaybee also revealed that he would be giving opportunities to upcoming DJs, by providing them with a platform to showcase their talent while getting paid for it too.

“I present to you Project Hope #DjEdition. I have partnered with Rockets (Bryanston/ Menlyn) on a six-month residency where I will invite two new unknown DJ’s on Fridays to perform with me, get paid and stream live on the Rockets TV YouTube Channel . Every time this happens, we give two new DJ’s an opportunity to come showcase their talent.”