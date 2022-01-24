TshisaLIVE

Hit New Year's resolution: Prince Kaybee plans to release a song every month in 2022

24 January 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Prince Kaybee on his strategy to make an impact in the music industry in 2022.
DJ Prince Kaybee on his strategy to make an impact in the music industry in 2022.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has revealed he will be releasing new music monthly for the rest of the year.

Prince Kaybee took to his social media timeline recently to make the announcement.

“Tell your friends I will drop a new song every month until December,” he wrote

He recently released his first single of the year, titled Tayari and featuring Idd Aziz.

Prince Kaybee had a tough 2021 and said the lack of 'hype' surrounding his 22-track album The 4th Republic was due to the high demands of the amapiano genre.

He said he was lucky he didn't depend only on his music career to put bread on the table.

“I no longer do music to survive, so it doesn’t really affect me. It's just the love that's keeping me in studio.”

Prince Kaybee also revealed that he would be giving opportunities to upcoming DJs, by providing them with a platform to showcase their talent while getting paid for it too.

“I present to you Project Hope #DjEdition. I have partnered with Rockets (Bryanston/ Menlyn) on a six-month residency where I will invite two new unknown DJ’s on Fridays to perform with me, get paid and stream live on the Rockets TV YouTube Channel . Every time this happens, we give two new DJ’s an opportunity to come showcase their talent.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Prince Kaybee on haters keeping him motivated

"If you are a blockist, block the ones liking the negative things about you, keep the ones attacking you, you need them for motivation."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Prince Kaybee lists some of his biggest achievements in 2021

"Though I had a bad 2021, here are some positives achieved last year."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

‘Let’s try again next year’ — Prince Kaybee reflects on ‘not so great’ 2021

Prince Kaybee listed a number of things that went wrong for him this year.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Prince Kaybee says 'The 4th Republic' album 'fumbled' because of amapiano

"I was playing at a club two weeks ago and a girl approached me asking when am I playing it and also why am I not dancing like Waffles," Prince ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest breaks his silence after actor Patrick Shai's death TshisaLIVE
  2. Ari Lennox vows to never visit SA or do interviews thanks to MacG's 'creepy' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Actor Patrick Shai 'took his own life', body discovered by his wife TshisaLIVE
  4. Veteran actor Patrick Shai has died TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | A look at Nambitha Ben-Mazwi's stunning Maldives getaway TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.