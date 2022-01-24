TshisaLIVE

‘I hope you’re happy’ — Hlomla Dandala hits out at trolls over Patrick Shai’s death

24 January 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Actor Hlomla Dandala lambasted social media trolls for dragging the late Patrick Shai.
Image: Instagram/ Hlomla Dandala

Actor Hlomla Dandala rebuked social media trolls for dragging Patrick Shai for challenging rapper Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match, and blamed “cancel culture” for the veteran actors death.

This comes after the tragic news of veteran actor Shai taking his own life in the garage of his family home in Dobsonville, Soweto on Saturday. 

Taking to social media, Hlomla posted a video in which he frowned upon social media trolls for spewing harsh words at the actor despite his attempt to apologise to his fans and SA before his death.

“I just found out about the [passing] of Patrick Shai and all those people who came for him for likes. I hope you're happy now,” he said. 

“For those who wanted Patrick Shai cancelled. You wanted it. You got it. #RIPPatrickShai.”

Activist and media personality Criselda Kananda also shared her views on the state of social media in her tribute to the late actor.

Dear God, I’m requesting your sons and daughters to stop being rude to people they don't know. Yhu hayi Bawo it is getting worse. This social media has created unkind, hateful, hurtful people who can't take a second to think about #hurtpeoplehurtpeople. #RIPPatrickShai.

People are going through a lot. Please be gentle. Try harder to identify signs that are a cry for help,” Criselda wrote on Instagram.

