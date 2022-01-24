Patrick Shai’s family begs SA to stop ‘triggering’ them with insensitive posts

The family of late actor Patrick Shai have pleaded with people to refrain from speculative social media posts about the cause of his death, saying they have been triggering for grieving family members

The veteran actor died on January 22.

Family spokesperson Amogelang Mmusi, said social media posts and reports about his death had become triggering for the family as they had not yet received information from police confirming the cause of death.

“It's really triggering. Law enforcement had requested the family not to speak about the circumstances around the cause of his death and because they wanted to do some work and share the details with the family.”

Amogelang said the family were considering legal action against the state for allegedly leaking information to the public.

“The family is aware details about this case have been leaked to the media. We have not been given feedback from the police so when police are busy sharing information which we thought was pivotal for the family to discuss, we are saddened and very disappointed.

“We have consulted with our legal team and the family might pursue a legal case against the state. As we speak police have not given us the report.”