SNAPS | All you need to know about big the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestants
Mzansi finally met the housemates for Big Brother Mzansi season 3 after they were unveiled when the show made its debut on Sunday.
While more than 9,000 people auditioned for Big Brother Mzansi, only 18 contestants were chosen and are set to have fans glued to their screens.
The show had a two-hour long premiere with performances by Kamo Mphela, Chicco, Mello and Sleezy, while host Lawrence Maleka introduced the housemates who made the final cut.
Meet the final housemates below:
Adindu Asuzu, aka Zino, 21, from Johannesburg
A self-confessed mommy’s boy, this season’s youngest housemate describes himself as both bubbly and mellow. He believes he won’t start drama but will be the one to end it. He says his Nigerian side won’t let people take advantage of him.
Gashwan Brandon Mthombeni, aka Gash1, 28, from Pretoria
Having overcome a troubled past, Gershwin is a deep thinker with varied interests and talents. He’s deeply spiritual and enjoys giving people advice and motivation.
Gugu Refiloe Bonga, aka Terry, 26, from Johannesburg
Honest almost to her own detriment, the adult content creator says she has a very big personality and stands for acceptance and non-judgment. She doesn’t like fake people and considers herself to be very open.
Keamogetswe Motlhale, aka QV, 23, from Mahikeng
The easy-going Keamogetswe is a sharpshooter and straight talker. She has no interest in keeping her annoyance to herself when someone gets on her wrong side. She describes herself as a tomboy.
Libo Njomba, aka Libo, 32, from Johannesburg
Born in Uitenhage, Libo is a lover of life who enjoys the outdoors. He says people are his weakness and as a result he tends to befriend “strange characters”, but also considers himself a loner.
Luthando Mthembu, aka B.U, 31, from Johannesburg
The aspiring musician says one of the highlights of his life was quitting his high-flying corporate job to follow his artistic dreams. A vegan, he is focused on centring himself.
Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, aka Mphowabadimo, 27, from Daveyton
The sangoma describes herself as outgoing and kind, but says she has “zero tolerance for nonsense”. A doting mom, she is a nurturer who loves cheering people when they’re not feeling their best.
Mvelo Ntuli, aka Mvelo, 28, from Johannesburg
Describing himself as loud and lovable, Mvelo is a lover of people who is passionate about education. Bubbly and candid, he hides a more complex side behind his infectious humour.
Naledi Mogadime, aka Nale, 24, from Pretoria
A self-described “fine gyal, not a sad gyal”, the model is as much a firecracker as she is calm and zen. Her strength is being able to understand and analyse people. Naledi says she might not be everyone’s cup of tea in the beginning.
Norman Nhlapo, aka Norman, 24, from Johannesburg
The day care worker has an adaptable personality and is a sporty person. Despite a tough upbringing, he says his life has been a “bundle of blessings”. He runs a non-profit organisation and day care with his mother.
Rethabile Potsane, aka Dinkybliss, 29, from Johannesburg
Fashion-loving and bubbly, Rethabile describes herself as “loud and proud” and says she can transform people’s moods and lift spirits. More of a boys’ girl than a girls’ girl, she enjoys socialising.
Thando Mcopela, aka Acacia, 30, from Soweto
Family orientated, Thando describes herself as a free spirit and risk taker. She’s a foodie who loves community and togetherness. She considers herself relatable and is as comfortable ekasi as she is in upmarket suburbs.
Thato Mokoena, aka Thato, 28, from Vaal
Not one to limit herself, Thato is an accountant and TikToker who describes herself as a “world within worlds”. Bubbly and energetic, she’s bluntly honest and is comfortable with her transparent nature.
Themba Karabo Mabaso, aka Themba, 30, from Johannesburg
The heavily inked tattoo artist describes himself as “simple”, “basic” and “normal”, and says despite his attention-grabbing looks, he doesn’t actively seek the spotlight.
Thobeka Mtshali, aka Venus, 25, from Richards Bay
In her own words, when it comes to her “you just never know what you’re gonna get”. She embodies creativity. She writes music, makes beats and plays the piano. She considers herself to be a layered person.
Tulani Madala, aka Tulz, 28, from Johannesburg
A velvet voiced straight-shooter, Tulani has a softness beneath his tough exterior. He says he’s single because he was badly behaved in the heyday of his radio DJ career.
Ukho Samela, aka Sis Tamara, 25, from Johannesburg
The multifaceted and bubbly Ukho goes by the pronouns he/him/she/her/they/them. Known as Sis Tamara, they describe themselves as “a gender nonconforming experience”. They are passionate about trans and queer representation.
Yolanda Glover, aka Yoli, 30, from Durban
Outgoing and effervescent, Yolanda describes herself as “Berocca without the medicine”. She loves being about people and says they are drawn to her infectious energy. She can sometimes be too honest and upfront and says she’s an open book.
