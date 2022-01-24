Twyza: ‘These days there are only two occupations: go thwasa and being a DJ’

Actor and TV presenter Kope "Tswyza" Makgae has dropped some rhymes, taking a dig at the growing numbers of sangomas and DJs in Mzansi.

In a clip recently shared to social media y he gives the 411 on spotting the difference between being gifted and having a calling.

"It seem like these days there are only two occupations: go thwasa and being a DJ. Yeah, sometimes you are enlightened, anxious, paranoid, and you feel like things keep falling. I'm not saying you don't have a gift, but it doesn't mean you have a calling."

He warned people not be misguided by thinking they are hearing spirits.

"Most ancestors are guardian angels, some ancestors are just evil. So don't let your desperation misguide you, otla makatsa badimo. It's normal to be special, have dreams and hear voices, but the same voices create choices and great choices create invoices.

"We all have a spiritual inclination, right, so that's what amazes me. Sometimes you don't have a calling, you are just crazy."