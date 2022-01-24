WATCH | ‘Nobody is born ugly, we are just born poor and broke’ — Somizi says it costs money to look glam

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo says you are not born ugly, just poor. proving all you need is money to look glam.

Taking to social media recently, Somizi shared a clip of himself looking all sorts of fresh with braided hair and a great face beat.

He can be heard saying an old African phrase that is loosely translated "a healer cannot heal themselves".

"If you are a fashion designer you dress k**k. If you are a make-up artist you look ratchet , if you are a hairstylist you look scruffy and here is the testament, here's my team."

The radio DJ and cookbook author admitted all it took was money and being able to afford a team that can help you make the switch from being a regular Jane to looking glam.

"This is my glam squad that made this possible but this would not be possible without money. You have to pay to look like this. Nobody is born ugly, you are just born poor".