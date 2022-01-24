TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘Nobody is born ugly, we are just born poor and broke’ — Somizi says it costs money to look glam

24 January 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo's glam squad made him look all sorts of glam
Somizi Mhlongo's glam squad made him look all sorts of glam
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo says you are not born ugly, just poor. proving all you need is money to look glam. 

Taking to social media recently, Somizi shared a clip of himself looking all sorts of fresh with braided hair and a great face beat.

He can be heard saying an old African phrase that is loosely translated "a healer cannot heal themselves".

"If you are a fashion designer you dress k**k. If you are a make-up artist you look ratchet , if you are a hairstylist you look scruffy and here is the testament, here's my team."

The radio DJ and cookbook author admitted all it took was money and being able to afford a team that can help you make the switch from being a regular Jane to looking glam.

"This is my glam squad that made this possible but this would not be possible without money. You have to pay to look like this. Nobody is born ugly, you are just born poor".

WATCH | Andizi this year! Somizi isn’t explaining himself to anyone any more

"Don't involve me, I'm not explaining myself to anybody any more, life is too short."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Here’s why fans think Somizi has a new bae

Could Somizi have found love again?
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | Inside Somizi’s lavish vacay in the Mother City

"If you see me looking 10kg heavier with a belly, know you have just seen the beginning."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

‘Phinda ufote wena SomG and this time wear a G-string’ — Tweeps react to Somizi Mhlongo’s bum snap

The media personality and author is having the time of his life in Cape Town and recently shared a nude pic on Instagram captioned "free".
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest breaks his silence after actor Patrick Shai's death TshisaLIVE
  2. Ari Lennox vows to never visit SA or do interviews thanks to MacG's 'creepy' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Actor Patrick Shai 'took his own life', body discovered by his wife TshisaLIVE
  4. Veteran actor Patrick Shai has died TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | A look at Nambitha Ben-Mazwi's stunning Maldives getaway TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.