Know your scriptures better than AKA? 'Prophet' Passion Java is holding a R2m celeb vs fans Bible verse challenge

According to News24, Java's spokesperson Boss Lashaan said the challenge will take place in Johannesburg in the coming weeks.

Celebrities will be going up against ordinary South Africans and answer 10 questions on their knowledge of the Bible. Each correct answer is worth R50,000.

“Youngsters look up to these musicians. They are well-known locally and internationally, I chose to add them to the challenge because if youngsters can see that their favourite stars are able to live normal lives, while living a Christian lifestyle, then just maybe they'll want to change their lives. It's a start,” he said.

Lashaan said the challenge will run for one week or until the R2m is won.

Java's challenge comes just weeks after he made headlines for spending R1.3m at 012 Lifestyle bar and restaurant in Brooklyn, Pretoria, during birthday celebrations.

Speaking to Sunday Times, a waitress who was working that night said Java’s aides called ahead to say they wanted 100 bottles of US music mogul Jay Z’s Ace of Spades rosé champagne that cost R10,000 a bottle.

They added 20 bottles of Dom Pérignon Luminous champagne that cost R6,000 a bottle, and 50 bottles of Veuve Clicquot Rich champagne at R2,000 each, adding R220,000 to the bill.

Other drinks included three bottles of Glenfiddich 23-year-old whisky at R9,500 each and 10 small bottles of Coke.

They also ordered two food platters totalling R1,200.